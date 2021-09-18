Football Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 09.17.2021

Naperville Central football heads on the road to take on Waubonsie Valley where the Redhawks hang on for the win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a DVC matchup at Waubonsie Valley. Naperville Central football comes to town after a tough loss to Detroit Catholic Central while the Warriors and new QB Luke Elsea are in search for their first win over the Hawks since 2015. However, the pregame featured a 45-minute weather delay pushing the kickoff to after 7:45.

1st Quarter

1st quarter and the delay was no problem to Elsea. He throws a swing pass to Amir Spikener and he does the rest. Blasting through defenders and he’s off and running down the sidelines for an 84-yard touchdown. Warriors strike first, up 7-0.

Owen Prucha and the Redhawks look for a response. He throws it up but Warrior Josh Sullivan picks it off stopping the NC threat.

2nd Quarter

Now the Central defense would need to step up. Maverick Ohle stops Antonio Torres and gets him for a big loss forcing the Warriors to punt. You can tell number 9 is all fired up after the big play.

Central with the ball and Prucha finds his security blanket Reggie Fleurima and once he sees an opening, he can’t be stopped. That is a 75-yard TD for the Northwestern Commit and this game is all tied at 7.

Hawks with the ball again and Prucha throws a pass to Tyler Dodd who picks up big yardage driving into the red zone. They kick a field goal to go up 10-7 heading into the break.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter, the Hawks are punting and we show this because Spikener makes a big mistake for Waubonsie as he can’t hold on to the ball and Central’s Zach Wood recovers the rock in the red zone.

Third and goal for the Hawks as Prucha buys time and finds Dodd all alone in the end zone for the touchdown. Central extends their lead to 17-7.

Defense continues to do its thing. Ohle wants a sack this time and he does so by taking down Luke Elsea for a loss. He’s hyped up after that one.

4th Quarter

4th quarter and the Hawks are driving. However, Prucha throws an interception to Owen O’Hara to give the momentum right back to Waubonsie.

Next play and Elsea finds a streaking Tyler Helbing down the sidelines. It’s a pickup of over 35 yards driving the Warriors right into the red zone.

Inside the 20, here is Antonio Torres taking the handoff up the middle and he finds the end zone from 14 yards out. Waubonsie Valley’s deficit has been cut to 17-14 with over 5 minutes to go.

Waubonsie gets the ball back and Elsea looks to put together a game-winning drive. He finds Ethan Quaye for a 20-yard completion but Central’s Ethan Pytlak draws a penalty for pulling the Warrior down late. That’s 15 free yards for WV.

Warriors are in enemy territory and a holding penalty goes against Mike Popov that pushes them out of field goal range.

Last chance for Waubonsie as Elsea heaves it up and it is way incomplete. Central survives a close one, winning the DVC opener 17-14 over Waubonsie Valley.

