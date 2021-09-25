Football Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 09.24.2021

Neuqua Valley football hosts Naperville Central in a pivotal DVC clash where the Wildcats get the victory in an absolute thriller. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at Neuqua Valley for a week 5 DVC matchup. The Wildcats are in search for a 2-0 DVC record while the visiting Naperville Central Redhawks are in search for their first win on Neuqua’s home turf since 2014.

1st Quarter

Opening drive looks good for Neuqua. Mark Mennecke avoids pressure and he takes off picking up the first down with his feet.

Cats go for it on 4th down, but Mennecke’s pass to Justin Nonnenmann is incomplete. Ball goes over to Naperville Central.

2nd Quarter

Central defense gets some pressure as Maverick Ohle and Ty Randle sandwich sack Mennecke, forcing the offense to punt.

Hawks are pinned back deep but Owen Prucha has no problem as he completes it to Reggie Fleurima for 40 yards.

However, it’s Neuqua’s turn to step up. Prucha throws to Fleurima again, but it’s broken up by Carter Sessa and this game remains scoreless heading into halftime.

4th Quarter

We jump to the 4th quarter still scoreless. Mennecke throws up a pass but it’s picked off by Central’s Zach Wood. Ball goes back to the Hawks.

Time for the offense to reward the defense. Prucha throws it up to James Jopes who makes an amazing catch after a few tips. First touchdown of the game goes to Naperville Central putting them up 7-0.

Neuqua would respond. Mennecke swings it out to Justin Nonnenmann and he does the rest. 40 yards down the sidelines for the Wildcat and they tie this game up at 7.

Last chance for Central, but Prucha can’t escape Cabe Willis and we head to overtime tied at 7.

Overtime

Neuqua has the ball first and takes advantage. Palmer Domschke runs to the outside and he scores the touchdown. 14-7, Cats in the first OT.

Central’s turn to score and Prucha does it himself. He sneaks it in on 4th down tying this game up at 14.

Double Overtime

Redhawks get the ball to start the second OT and they get a field goal from Seth Lendzion to make it 17-14.

Wildcats get the ball back. It’s Domschke again and it’s the game winning score for Neuqua Valley football for a thrilling 20-17 victory over Naperville Central.

