Football Naperville Central vs. Hinsdale Central 08.27.21

Naperville Central football begins their 2021 fall season on the road at Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks return many key players including quarterback Owen Prucha who looks to build on for his senior season. However, there is a new face of the program in first year head coach Mike Ulreich. He would love to pick up a week one win against a Red Devils team that has beaten the Hawks by one possession in the last two meetings.

1st Quarter

In the first quarter, the Central defense is hungry as Ryan Wojcik and his teammates slow down Red Devils running back Nick Fahy, forcing the home team to punt.

2nd Quarter

To the second quarter and the NC offense looks to get things rolling. Owen Prucha finds Tyler Dodd who has lots of green grass in front of him, picking up 20 yards on the completion for a big first down.

Redhawks are driving but Owen Prucha does not see Red Devil Lachlan Jackson who strips the ball. Micah McCurry falls on top of it keeping this game scoreless heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and the Devils are clicking even on broken plays. QB Billy Cernugel avoids everyone and scrambles for a first down taking the ball in to Redhawk territory.

The Devils are going for it but Redhawk Brian McInerney says not so fast. The red and white defense comes up big stuffing the run and giving the ball back to their offense.

Back on offense and Prucha throws a pass to Tristen Hall who picks up 15 yards setting the Hawks up for 1st and goal.

First and goal and Naperville Central finds the endzone as Prucha finds James Jopes for a 9 yard touchdown on the play fake. The first touchdown of the season gives the Hawks a 7-0 lead in the third quarter.

Can the Red Devils respond? Cernugel throws but Ethan Pytlak picks off the pass. There he goes the other way, all the way to pay dirt. Just like that Naperville Central takes a 14-0 lead.

The flying Redhawk defense is hungry once again. Look out below for Ty Randle who blows up new Red Devil QB Ben Monahan for massive loss.

4th Quarter

4th quarter and the home team needs points. Monahan finds Carter Contreras for a first down putting them in enemy territory.

Crunch time continues as Monahan tries to do it himself but Ty Randle strips him and Ethan Pytlak recovers the fumble. That seals the deal for Naperville Central. Redhawks win 14-2 and give coach Ulreich win number one!

