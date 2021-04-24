Football Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.23.21

Neuqua Valley football hosts the Metea Valley Mustangs in the final game of the spring season, looking to remain perfect and finish 6-0 for the year. The Wildcats look to clinch a share of the conference title while the Mustangs seek their first win of the spring. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

With 4 minutes to go in the first, the Wildcats strike first with this TD plunge by Armani Moreno. Wildcats up 7-0.

The Mustangs trying to answer back as Logan Frederick finds Shane Murphy downfield for a 20 yd completion. However, the drive would stall.

Later in the second, Armani Moreno adds another TD to make it a 14-0 contest with 9:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

On Metea’s following possession, Logan Frederick looks for Jalen Johnson down the sideline but it’s picked off by Andre Cobb and returned inside the red-zone. This was one of 3 interceptions for Cobb on the night.

Moments later, RJ Luxton completes a pass Grant Larkin who squeezes by the defenders and finds the end–zone. Cats up 21-0

Moving on the second half, its Moreno again, this time busting loose and staying loose for an 80 yd TD run to make the score 28-0 with 11:40 3rd. Moreno ends the night with 4 rushing TDs

Metea trying to get the ball moving as Frederick escapes the pressure and connects with John Flynn for a 20 yd. completion, but nothing else going.

Neuqua really piles it on in the fourth, Mennecke scrambles to his right and flings it across the field and completes it to Justin Nonnenmann for the TD. Neuqua leaves little doubt in this one, winning 42-0. Neuqua Valley football ends up 6-0 on the season and shares the conference crown.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!