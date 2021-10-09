Football Metea Valley vs Naperville North 10.08.2021

Naperville North football goes up against Metea Valley where the Huskies defeat the Mustangs at the buzzer. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fresh off a victory against their crosstown rival, the Naperville North Huskies welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs to their home turf. Both of these teams are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Naperville North football won the last matchup 48-20.

1st Quarter

John Flynn got things going early on and puts Metea on top first with this touchdown run out of the Wildcat.

The Huskies responded with a quick drive downfield and capped it off with this 15-yard rushing touchdown by Aidan Gray to make it 7-7.

The Mustangs find themselves working out of their own territory. Logan Frederick fakes the screen pass and throws it over the middle to Jalen Johnson. He’s able to break free and drag Luke Williams with him on his way for a 93-yard score to put Metea up 14-7.

2nd Quarter

After forcing a turnover on downs, Flynn gets the call again and scores easily putting them up by two touchdowns.

Next possession, Gray follows a big push from his offensive line and falls into the endzone to get the Huskies back within seven.

3rd Quarter

On to the second half and the Mustangs continue to kill the Huskies on the Wildcat. It’s Flynn again who gets his third touchdown of the game.

It took North less than two minutes to answer with this touchdown run by Ethan Robert. He eclipses 200 rushing yards for the second week in a row.

4th Quarter

In the 4th quarter, it’s Gray again finding the open lane to secure his 3rd TD of the day to tie it up at 28.

With 3 minutes to play, the Mustangs face a 3rd down, but Logan Frederick’s pass to Jalen Johnson is broken up by Luke Keough and Luke Williams. Huskies take over after the punt.

After a series of running plays, North was able to get within range for David Alano to send one through the uprights as time expires. They win 31-28 to notch their first home win and have now won three in a row.

