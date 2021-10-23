Football Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 10.22.21

Naperville Central football once again hosts Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks explode in the second half for the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After picking up win number five a week ago, Naperville Central football is now playoff eligible, but would love to get that sixth win to improve their seeding. The Hawks take on Metea Valley for a second straight week, but this time it’s for conference standings. However, the Mustangs look to spoil Central’s seeding chances despite being eliminated from playoff contention.

1st Quarter

It looks promising early for the Mustangs. Logan Frederick’s pass is tipped, but Jalen Johnson comes up with it and takes the pigskin 38 yards to the house. First touchdown of the game puts Metea up 7-0.

Hawks look to respond after the score. Owen Prucha rolls out, but Frederick picks it off. He’s not just a passer.

2nd Quarter

Mustangs on to punt or are they? Frederick is the punter now, but throws to Johnson and that is a first down. Metea catching Central off guard.

Mustangs are in enemy territory as Frederick throws the ball up and it’s Johnson as usual for the touchdown. 14-0 visitors after the 37-yard play.

Central tries the running game. That’s a good idea when you have Tyler Dodd as he picks up 23 yards on the play right into Metea territory.

Dodd finishes off the drive getting the carry and punches it in from six yards out. Central trails by seven.

Hawks get the ball as Prucha swings it out to Tristan Hall who picks up 15 yards down to the one. Dodd scores another TD to tie it up at 14. They get a field goal on the next possession to go up three at the half.

3rd Quarter

Second half and it’s third and long for Metea. Frederick heaves up a deep pass to a streaking John Flynn for a 55-yard touchdown. The black and gold take back the lead early in the third quarter.

Next possession for the Hawks and the Tyler Dodd show continues. The junior gains over 20 yards putting them back in Metea territory.

You guessed it, it’s Dodd again running it in for another Central touchdown. The shootout continues as they retake the lead 24-21.

Mustangs with the ball again, but the Central defense has had enough. Ty Randle strips Logan Frederick and Alex Noto falls on top of it. Redhawks take over.

Now the passing game starts making plays. Prucha rolls out and finds Reggie Fleurima who hauls it in with one hand for the 25-yard touchdown. Central now leads by double digits.

Hawks with the ball and Prucha extends the play looking for James Jopes who makes a nice toe-drag score. Central explodes in the second half giving them a 45-21 win with the playoffs coming up.

