Football Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 10.15.2021

Naperville Central football faces Metea Valley on Senior Night where the Redhawks crush the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night at Naperville Central football as the Redhawks honor their seniors before a rainy Friday night matchup with Metea Valley. Redhawks come in searching for win number five on the season while the Mustangs continue their fight for the playoffs.

1st Quarter

First quarter and Metea is punting from their endzone. It’s a short one and Central’s Reggie Fleurima fields the ball from the 32-yard line. He cruises his way to the endzone and just like that, it’s 7-0.

Next possession for the Hawks and here comes Tyler Dodd. He takes the handoff from Owen Prucha and he gets into the endzone from 13 yards out. Central takes a 14-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter and the Redhawks are marching again. Prucha on the play fake finds a wide-open Alex Noto. It’s a 39-yard pick up down to the one-yard line. The QB punches it in next play to extend the lead to 21-0.

Mustangs are looking for some life, but this trick play backfires. Ball is on the ground and Brian McInerney falls on the pigskin giving it back to the home team.

The previous turnover results in this. Prucha is back to pass and heaves it up for Fleurima. Touchdown, Naperville Central. 28-0 Hawks after the 16-yard play.

Mustangs finally have something going. Logan Frederick finds Jalen Johnson behind the defense. That is a 39-yard touchdown for Metea Valley and that takes the goose egg off the board.

Just before the break, Frederick finds Johnson again. He blows by everyone picking up 57 yards on the play. Although, the visitors turn the ball over on fourth down keeping the score at 28-7 Central heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Metea gets the ball to start the 3rd quarter and Frederick completes another big pass this time to John Flynn. A huge gain and does that give the black and gold some momentum?

It doesn’t. Frederick running for his life trying to get the pass off, but the ball lands in the hands of Nolan Skar. Mustangs can’t catch a break.

After the pick, Prucha making plays with his legs. He rolls out and then takes off. The 15-yard run by the QB puts the Redhawks in Metea territory.

The drive ends with this Prucha TD pass to who else, but Reggie Fleurima. Three touchdowns on the game for the wideout, four total scores for Prucha. Redhawks with another 40-piece and that gives them win number five with a 43-14 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!