Football Metea Valley vs. Dekalb 03.20.21

We have our first football matchup of the season as Metea Valley travels to DeKalb to take on the Barbs. Last year’s meeting was a thrill that ended in a 31-30 DeKalb win.

1st Quarter

Five minutes into the 1st quarter DeKalb inside on the Metea ten as DeKalb QB Trenton Kyler fakes the hand off and runs in for the opening score. DeKalb up 7-0 in the early going.

Under a minute left in the 1st quarter as Dekalb has a 2nd and goal as Trenton Kyler finds the hands of Toriano Tate who hauls in the TD. DeKalb up 14-0 at the end of the 1st.

2nd Quarter

Three minutes into the 2nd quarter, Metea Valley has a 2nd and 8 on the 14 yard line. A rushed Logan Fredrick makes room for himself and lobs a pass that finds John Flynn. First touchdown of the year for the Mustangs who cut the lead in half.

2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter as Dekab up 21-7 now. Tucker Ikens gets the hand off and takes it in from 17 yards out, scoring his 2nd TD of the night. 28-7 Barbs.

After a Dekalb safety, Dekalb has a 1st and goal from the 2 and the handoff goes to Tucker Ikens who gets his 3rd consecutive TD. 37-7 Barbs going into Halftime.

3rd Quarter

Two minutes into the 3rd quarter and Dekalb on the 16 as Trenton Kyler finds the wide open Toriano Tate for the his second TD catch. Barbs putting this one out of reach.

Three minutes later as Metea not ready to roll over. Junior quarterback Logan Fredrick fires to John Flynn who makes a fantastic contested catch in the corner of the end zone. Mustangs down 44-13.

Two minutes left in the third as Dekalb’s Toriano Tate gets the hand off and runs in his 3rd TD of the night. A big time showing from the Barbs offense.

4th Quarter

First possession of the 4th quarter, Logan Fredrick avoids the rush and throws over the top to a open Jalen Johnson for the TD catch, a very nice throw and catch. But it’s not enough as Dekalb knocks off Metea Valley to start the 2021 football season 58-21.