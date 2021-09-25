Football Marian Catholic vs Benet Academy 09.24.2021

Benet Academy football clashes with Marian Catholic on homecoming weekend as the Redwings dominate the Spartans. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s homecoming weekend for the Benet Redwings as they welcome the Marian Catholic Spartans to their home turf. The Redwings are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, but they won their last matchup with the Spartans back in 2019.

1st Quarter

On the first possession of the game, the Spartans capped a long drive off with this perfectly placed pass by Kyle Thomas to Zion Horn. Marian Catholic up 7-0 in the 1st.

The Redwings were ready to answer though. Anthony Picciolini hits Michael Lawler on the screen pass and he follows his lead blockers all the way to the end zone. A missed extra point would make it a 7-6 Spartan advantage.

2nd Quarter

Fast forward to late in the half, Spartans are punting but the snap gets away from punter Eric Sebastian and the Redwings recover in the red zone.

With less than 20 seconds to go, Picciolini sends one into the end zone and Pierce Walsh comes down with it. Benet Academy football takes a 13-6 lead after one half of play.

3rd Quarter

The Redwings got hot in the second half. Once again, Picciolini goes long to Walsh near the sideline and he’s able to make the grab for the 35-yard gain. This would set up a second TD for Michael Lawler. Benet up 20-6.

After another three and out for Marian Catholic, Picciolini takes it himself and sets up the Redwings with a 1st and goal.

Moments later, Liam Johnson rumbles his way into the end zone to make it a 27-7 ballgame.

Benet with the ball again, Picciolini scrambles to his right and finds Lawler who makes multiple defenders miss on his way to score his third touchdown of the game. It’s now 34-7.

Minutes later, Picciolini hits Jack Kane deep downfield for their 4th TD of the quarter. After falling behind 7-0, the Redwings put up 41 unanswered points to secure the victory and improve to 2-2 on the season.

