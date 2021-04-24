Football Maine South vs. Naperville Central 04.23.21

Naperville Central Football welcomes annual powerhouse Maine South looking to wrap up the six week season with an undefeated record. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

White Flag is in the air… no we are not racing at Talladega, we’ve got the final football game of the season for Naperville Central football. The Redhawks looks to finish up undefeated sending Head Coach Mike Stine out in style in his final game with the red and white. Their opponent: Maine South Hawks, a team that also looking to finish the spring with a perfect record.

Opening drive for the Hawks and QB Rowan Keefe finds his tight end Chris Petrucci and he gets in from 9 yards out. 7-0 Maine South after a near six-minute drive.

Hawks back on offense and watch Central’s Peter Orlandino… number 9. He chases Keefe and takes the ball from him before stepping out of bounds. It’s a Redhawk turnover, which has taken place in all six games.

2nd quarter and Central is going for it. QB Owen Prucha finds a wide-open Luke Roy and there’s nothing but him and the endzone. Game all tied at 7 after the 19-yard play.

However Maine South has a response. Keefe hands the rock off to Joseph Dellumo and he has enough speed to blow by everyone. Up the sidelines he goes for a 75-yard touchdown, the visiting Hawks take back the lead 14-7.

Redhawks with the ball and Prucha finds Jadon McGill on the wheel route and he’s letting those defenders eat his dust. That is a 59-yard touchdown and we are tied once again this time at 14.

Can the Maine South Hawks respond? Keefe avoids pressure and finds Petrucci who snags that ball with one hand. The completion sets up the visitors in enemy territory.

1st and goal and Keefe will punch it in on the option 21-14 Maine South. They take a 24-14 lead into the half.

3rd quarter and Central is down 10… well, not for much longer, it’s now single digits after this 7 yard TD run by Niko Gordon. Redhawks trail 24-21.

4th and final stanza and buckle up ladies and gents. It’s all tied at 24 and Ryan Wojcik picks off Keefe giving Central an opportunity to take the lead.

Third down for Central and Prucha finds his security blanket, Reggie Fleurima, picking up 15 yards to put the Redhawks in the red zone.

1st and goal for Central and Jaden McGill dives his way in for 6. With over 3 minutes to play Naperville Central takes its first lead of the contest 31-24.

Maine South has so far been shut out in the second half Keefe looks to change that. He dodges everyone and finds his own security blanket, Chris Petrucci, for a 32-yard gain putting the Hawks in the redzone.

Keefe and the Hawks backed up on third and goal and look at the perfection by Keefe. Touchdown right? No not really. Joey Pabon drops a wide open TD, 4th down coming up.

It’s do or die time and Keefe throws it to Wil Guzaldo and it’s a Maine South touchdown. What a catch by number 30.

They need the extra point to tie the game up and Shane Roth blocks the kick keeping the score at 31-30 Central. Mayhem ensues on the field and in the stands, unbelievable effort!

Onside kick for Maine South and fittingly, it’s Shane Roth there to recover it. Naperville Central football ends the season 6-0 after the 31-30 victory.

