Football Lockport vs Metea Valley 09.03.21

Metea Valley football goes up against Lockport in Aurora where the Mustangs get shut out by the Porters.

Out to Aurora where the Porters of Lockport squared off with the Mustangs of Metea Valley football.

Metea looking to recover from the loss they suffered at the hands of Geneva last week. Lockport, on the other hand, aimed their sights at improving to 2-0.

Mustang Stadium filled with fans decked out in gold as a way to celebrate Pediatric Cancer Awareness month.

1st Half

First possession of the game for Lockport, quarterback Hayden Timosciek drops back and fires deep down the right sideline to find his senior teammate Danny Martisek.

Now in the red zone after the completion, the Porters waste no time collecting points as Timosciek throws a beautiful ball to his 6’4” target Ryan Little. 7-0 Porters.

Still in the first quarter, MV QB Logan Fredrick steps up as the pocket collapses and tucks it to pick up a first.

Same possession, the Mustangs find another first down when Fredrick finds Jalen Johnson just before midfield. This drive would stall without points.

Porters back on offense in the first quarter, it’s Ryan Little coming up big again as he hauls in a wide open touchdown pass from Timosciek. Lockport takes a 14-0 lead.

Logan Fredrick was under pressure all night. Here he is again stepping up through his protection to heave it to Johnson for a gain of about 20 yards.

Andrew LoPresti decided it was the running back’s turn to have some fun. He takes this handoff 4 yards for his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night. Porters lead expands to 21-0.

After a 63-yard punt pinned the Porters, the Mustang defense was able to win the field position battle. The defensive stand was capped off by this QB hurry and forced incompletion by Zach Lyonsford.

The defense gave MV offense a chance at points before the half. Jalen Johnson makes a tremendous catch in traffic here to get his team closer to striking distance.

After making some headway on the final drive of the first half, the second quarter ends with three straight sacks by Lockport to thwart any momentum.

2nd Half

The Porters get the ball after halftime and took just two minutes to find paydirt again. LoPresti sets himself up for success with this long run as the very next play he gets TD number 2.

Metea would go three and out on the next drive, but the punt gets blocked by Ethan Gallagher. More from him in a bit.

Now up 28-0, here’s Giovani Zaragoza with a chance to impact the game and he does so by adding another rushing touchdown for Lockport. The ensuing PAT was blocked by Metea Valley. Score now 34-0.

Metea starting to feel that their hope might be dwindling, look to the air to try to right the ship, but instead here’s Gallagher with the interception of Logan Fredrick’s pass. He breaks a few tackles on the return too.

More offense for Lockport here as Zaragoza makes a vicious jump cut to lose a defender and find the endzone. Fourth rushing touchdown of the day for Lockport. 41-0 in the 3rd.

Little read option play here for Lockport’s back-up QB Brady Pfeiffer. He keeps it himself and goes 12 yards to the endzone to cap off a big day on offense for the Porters. Final score, 48-0 Lockport prevails over Metea Valley.

