Football Joliet Catholic vs Benet Academy 10.15.2021

Benet Academy football plays host to Joliet Catholic on Senior Night where the Hilltoppers pull away for the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night for the Benet Redwings as they welcome the undefeated Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers to their home turf. Benet Academy football needs one more win to become playoff eligible. They won their last meeting 20-13 in 2018.

1st Quarter

After an early defensive stop, Michael Lawler takes his first carry of the game nearly all the way for a 40-yard run.

On the very next play, Anthony Picciolini finishes the job and puts the Redwings on the board first.

Benet forces another stop and Lawler breaks free again for a big gain making it just inside the 20-yard line.

A few plays later, Picciolini floats one over to Ryan Snell who finds the endzone to make it a 13-0 game with four minutes left in the first.

2nd Quarter

Joliet Catholic got their offense going towards the end of the first quarter and finally got on the board in the second with Vinny Iannantone’s touchdown run. 13-7.

On the ensuing Redwing drive, Picciolini tries to throw towards the sideline, but Ian Williams is there for the interception. Hilltoppers take over in Benet territory.

After a series of runs, Iannantone just gets the ball over the goal line to help his team claim the lead 14-13.

Joliet Catholic forces a stop, then TJ Schlageter connects with Jordan Anderson who nearly breaks the plain for the score. Anderson would get the carry on the next play to make it a 21-13 ballgame going into the half.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third, Picciolini looks deep and delivers a beautiful pass into the hands of Ryan Snell. Their second TD connection on the night gets the Redwings back to within one point.

Benet forced a stop on their next defensive possession, but Liam Johnson is unable to handle the punt and the Hilltoppers regain possession with ideal field position.

They quickly capitalize on the turnover as Schlageter throws a strike to Jake Fieldman downfield to give Joliet Catholic an eight-point lead again.

Next possession, the visitors force Benet to punt. Fieldman begins working to his left, and then reverses field to outrun the Redwings all the way to the endzone. The Hilltoppers go on to win it 42-20.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!