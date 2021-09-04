Football Glenbard North vs Naperville North 09.03.2021

Naperville North football plays host to Glenbard North in a wild game where the Huskies come up short against the Panthers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fresh off a dominant 35-13 win over Benet last week, the Naperville North football Huskies celebrate senior night as they play host to the Glenbard North Panthers. These two squads last met back in 2017 in game that ended with a 20-7 Huskie victory.

1st Half

After an early Naperville North FG, the Glenbard North responds with a strong drive capped off by a TD run by Justin Bland on the QB sneak.

2nd Half

The Panthers go into the half with a 10-3 lead, and come out in the second with a long 50+ yard run from Damarion Elliston.

Moments later, Elliston finishes the job and gives his squad a 17-3 advantage early in the second half. Panthers look to be pulling away.

On the ensuing kick off, Zeke Williams finds a seam down the sideline and takes it 82 yards all the way back to get the Huskies back within a touchdown. A game changing play for the senior.

Panthers back with the ball, Justin Bland launches one downfield to a wide open Zamari Robinson who strolls in for the TD to bring the lead back to 14. 24-10 GBN.

Both offenses began to warm-up in the second half, here North quarterback Aidan Gray makes a few defenders miss and gets enough for the 1st down.

On the very next play, Gray sends one deep to Luke Williams who makes the catch with a defender draped all over him. What a grab for the sophomore.

On 3rd and goal, Aidan Gray rolls to his right and finds Ashton Graham in the endzone to make it a one score game once again. 24-17 2:45 3rd

Glenbard North looking to respond again with Bland, but his pass his intercepted by Luke Williams who jumps the route and takes it to the house. That knots the game up at 24 with 2:00 to play in the 3rd.

Panthers with possession but here is Luke Williams again anticipating the pass and nearly returning it for another pick six. Huskies on a roll now.

North with the ball back and Luke Williams get his second score of the quarter with well-placed throw from Aidan Gray. Huskies take a 31-24 lead behind 28 unanswered points in the 3rd.

Glenbard North regains their composure and marched down the field and finishes the drive with a Bland TD pass to David Petty. But the extra point is no good and the Huskies cling to a 31-30 lead.

The Panthers set to kick off but they catch the Huskies off guard and manage to recover this onside kick. Glenbard North back on offense with under 6:00 to go.

Just moments later, Damarion Elliston finds the gap and outruns the defense to put the Panthers back on top, 36-31. 303 yards for Elliston on 41 carries! What a roller coaster second half in this one.

With under two minutes to go, the Huskies try to put a drive together with a screen pass, but Glenbard North forces a fumble and recovers it. They would run the clock down to survive a wild second half to notch a 36-31 victory over Naperville North.

