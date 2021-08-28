Football Geneva vs. Metea Valley 08.27.21

Metea Valley football faces Geneva at home for the season opener as the Mustangs come up short against the Vikings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Players, fans, the marching band…they are all back as the fall football season returns! Metea Valley football and quarterback Logan Frederick welcome the Geneva Vikings to open the 2021 season.

1st Quarter

The Mustangs with a new look defense and they are fired up early on as Vince Wronksi knifes in to make the stop and force a Viking punt.

2nd Quarter

Early in the 2nd quarter, defensive tackle Jake Paulline wraps up the Geneva runner for no gain as once again Metea comes up with the defensive stop.

Metea with a 3-0 lead now as Viking quarterback Alex Porter looks to go deep, but Northern Illinois recruit Jalen Johnson uses his 6’3 frame to snag the interception out of the air.

The Mustangs unable to capitalize on the turnover and Geneva mounts a drive that ends with a Jackson Reyes touchdown run. Vikings take a 7-3 lead.

Just before halftime, Metea near midfield when Logan Frederick drops back and launches a deep ball right into the streaking Johnson. The senior breaks free from the tackle and glides into the end zone. The black and gold take a 9-7 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Mustangs look to build on that momentum to start the second half. On third and long, Frederick is pressured and he tosses one up but Geneva defender Mason Pawelko makes a fantastic interception. The Vikings take over after the nifty pick.

Metea gets the ball back and is forced to punt and Pawelko again makes a huge play. He fields the punt at his own 20, heads to the middle before slipping a few tackles. 80 yards later and Geneva has a 14-9 lead. What a swing.

4th Quarter

4th quarter now and Metea Valley has the ball down 14-9. It’s third and long and Frederick faces immediate pressure. But John Flynn comes flying out of nowhere to make the catch just before the ball hits the turf. First down Mustangs.

Later in the drive, 4th and goal from the 12. Frederick with an off balance desperation throw and once again Flynn answers the prayer. Metea Valley retakes the lead 15-14 with some highlight reel catches.

Ensuing Geneva drive and Alex Porter lofts a pass to Tyler Tuisl who makes a brilliant grab of his own despite tight coverage from Jon Jacobson.

Under six minutes to play, Geneva inside the Metea ten yard line. Porter rolls right and hits Aldo Senese for the go ahead touchdown. Vikings take a 20-15 lead.

Last chance for Metea Valley as the Mustangs face third and ten. Frederick rolls left before finding Dane Hudson for the key first down reception.

But the drive stalls from there. On 4th and 17, Frederick is forced to heave a deep ball to Flynn, but Jackson Reyes comes down with the ball. That secures the victory for Geneva. Metea Valley falls to 0-1 after a tough loss.

