Football Friday 2021 // Week 7

Only three weeks remaining in the regular season as we hit Week 7 of the IHSA high school football schedule! Playoff chances and conference standings continue to take shape as the season begins to wind down.

Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley

One of the state’s great rivalries meeting up once again as Neuqua Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley to face its longtime District 204 foe. The Wildcats try to remain undefeated while the Warriors hope to build on last week’s road victory over Dekalb.

Near the end of the first quarter, Neuqua quarterback Mark Mennecke with a beautiful pass to Carter Sessa, who brings the ball inside the five yard line. That leads to a Jaden McGee touchdown.

In the second quarter, Mennecke goes to Sessa again and look at the moves from the receiver. Number three dances through the defense and finds the open field. 55 yards later he gives the blue and gold a 14-0 halftime lead! Incredible play.

Neuqua Valley puts the game away in the second half thanks to touchdowns from Cole Dutkovich and Palmer Domschke.

Waubonsie Valley looking to get on the board late in the game after a nice drive. But on 4th down, the pass is batted away by Nicolas Lendino. Great play on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats top the Warriors for the 4th straight time. NV stays perfect at 7-0.

Metea Valley vs Naperville North

Naperville North flying high after a big win over rival Naperville Central a week ago. But the Huskies can not look past a dangerous Metea Valley team that has won three of its previous four contests.

Game tied at 7-7 in the opening quarter, Mustangs pinned deep inside their own five. Logan Frederick gets the ball to Jalen Johnson and let’s the track star go to work. When they talk about being too big, too strong and too fast, this is what they are talking about. Johnson drags a defender 20 yards en route to a 95 yard touchdown! Metea Valley in front 14-7.

Metea Valley gets the offense back in the right direction after being shutout last week. The Mustangs line up wide receiver John Flynn as a running back in this one, and he looks like a natural. 75 yards and two touchdowns on the night for the senior as the Mustangs leads 28-14 in the third quarter.

Naperville North also thriving on the ground, Ethan Robert with 210 yards on 29 carries in this one. The second straight 200 yard game for Robert. Huskies down 28-21 after three.

North quarterback Aidan Gray with only 55 yards passing, but he racks up three rushing touchdowns. This one ties the game at 28 in the fourth quarter.

Three seconds left on the clock, David Olano comes in to kick a 43 yard field goal. Certainly no gimmie at the high school level, but Olano drills it to win the game for Naperville North! The Huskies get a massive win and improve to 4-3 on the season.

Dekalb vs Naperville Central

Naperville Central hosting Dekalb in matchup of two teams trying to turn their seasons around. The Redhawks have lost three of four coming into the night while the Barbs are still looking for their first DVC win of the year.

Game tied at 7-7 in the opening quarter, Owen Prucha finds a wide open Reggie Fleurima for a 24 yard touchdown. I’m not sure how you leave that guy so wide open. 14-7 Redhawks.

Prucha continues to dazzle with his arm, this time he finds Luke Roy from 23 yards out. Naperville Central leading the back and forth affair 21-14.

Prucha ends the game with four total touchdown, two through the air and another two on the ground. The Redhawks stop the skid and move one game from playoff eligibility after a 48-20 victory over Dekalb.

Standings and Schedules

Looking at the Week 7 standings, Neuqua Valley keeps on cruising through the regular season and clinches the top seed in the DVC conference. Naperville North locks up the number two spot with head to head wins over Naperville Central and Metea Valley. Dekalb and Waubonsie Valley have all but been eliminated from playoff contention.

In the CCL/ESCC Green Division, St. Rita stays in first place after a win over Marian Central Catholic. Benet Academy moves to 4-3 after a forfeit victory. Notre Dame knocks off Depaul College Prep and Nazareth defeats Leo to make it a perfect week for the Green Division.

Next week Naperville North can secure playoff eligibility with a win at home over Waubonsie Valley. Same for Naperville Central if the Hawks can knock off Metea Valley. The Mustangs can still make the playoffs with wins in their final two games.

Benet Academy has a tough test next week as the Redwings welcome undefeated rival Joliet Catholic into town. Nazareth hosting Montini, St. Rita at home against Providence Catholic and Notre Dame is home for St. Laurence.

The final two weeks of the regular season are next, should be a great couple of weeks. We will see you for Week 8!

For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.

