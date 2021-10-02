Football Friday 2021 // Week 6

Week 6 of Football Friday is upon us and it’s a big time rivalry weekend. We’ve got Crosstown Classics, teams trying to clinch playoff spots and even a rare Thursday night matchup. Let’s get into the highlights.

Notre Dame vs. Benet Academy

First up is Benet Academy hosting the Dons of Notre Dame. This game was actually played on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, Benet quarterback Anthony Picciolini slings a pass to receiver Ryan Snell. Snell then breaks some tackles on the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Tied up 7-7 at halftime.

The Dons take the lead back in the second half with a 19 yard touchdown run from Colin Randazzo. Notre Dame goes up 14-7.

The Redwings with a quick respone, great play design here as Picciolini fakes a handoff and throws a screen to Pierce Walsh who trucks his way through the defense for a 21 yard touchdown. Tied at 14 after three quarters.

After both teams trade field goals, Benet with the ball at the Notre Dame 41 with under 1:30 to play. Picciolini throws a deep ball to the 6’4 Pierce Walsh who hauls it in. Over 100 yards on the night for Walsh.

That sets up Michael Lawler looking to make his second field goal of the game with three seconds left. From 27 yards out, it is good as time expires! A huge win for the Redwings as they improve to 3-3 on the season.

Naperville North vs. Naperville Central

Now we move to the Week 6 Friday games and the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic at North Central College. Naperville Central coming off an overtime loss to Neuqua Valley while Naperville North hopes to even its season record after a drubbing of Dekalb a week ago.

After a long Naperville Central touchdown from Reggie Fleurima, the Huskies respond with Ethan Robert breaking free for a 75 yard touchdown. Huskies up 7-6.

Next time down the field, Owen Prucha finds Fleurima again, who shakes a defender and flies in for his second touchdown. Redhawks lead 13-7.

Huskies leading 21-13 before halftime. North quarterback Aidan Gray with a pass to the back of the endzone to Luke Williams. A fantastic job to get a foot down in bounds. Naperville North takes a 28-13 lead into the break.

Naperville Central down 18 in the 4th quarter, Prucha with a great pass to Tristan Hall who takes it all the way in for the touchdown. Redhawks with some life down by 11.

But Naperville North is able to clinch the game and run out the clock on the back of Ethan Robert. Over 280 yards on the ground for the senior.

The Huskies take down Naperville Central, winning the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic for the first time since 2017 and improve to 3-3 on the season. You can catch the replay of the game on NCTV17 and nctv17.com on Sunday, October 3rd at 7pm.

Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley

Metea Valley flying high on three game winning streak after knocking off Waubonsie Valley in Week 5. The Mustangs have never beaten Neuqua Valley and it will not be an easy task in this one. The Wildcats proving to be among the state’s elite with a 5-0 record.

The Metea defense making plays in the early going to give the team a chance. Noah Larson forces a fumble and the Mustangs recover to end a promising Neuqua drive.

The Wildcats leading 10-0 at halftime, quarterback Mark Mennecke adds to that total in the third quarter with this rushing touchdown. 17-0 NV.

In the fourth quarter, the Neuqua defense continues to stifle the Metea Valley offense. That leads to a touchdown pass from Mennecke to Carter Stare. The Wildcats control this game from start to finish with a 31-0 win. Neuqua clinches a playoff berth by moving to 6-0.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Dekalb

Waubonsie Valley visiting Dekalb with both teams in need of a victory. The Barbs and Warriors, losers of two straight with a chance to get their seasons back on track.

After a 3-3 tie at halftime, the Barbs take the opening kickoff of the second half all the way back for a touchdown. Not an ideal way to start the third quarter for Waubonsie.

Later in the third, Jacob Razo runs one in from three yards out. Warriors trail 10-9 after a missed PAT.

Into the fourth quarter, WV still down by one. Quarterback Luke Elsea throws a deep ball to Tyler Helbing who gets past the defense and takes it all the way in for a 65 yard touchdown. Waubonsie Valley picks up a massive road win 17-10 to keep playoff hopes alive for the green and gold.

Standings and Schedules

Turning to the Week 6 standings and once again Neuqua Valley controls the DVC conference at 6-0. Naperville North slides into a second place tie with Metea at 3-3 thanks to a 2-1 conference record. Naperville Central and Waubonsie still in the playoff hunt as well.

In the CCL/ESCC green division, St. Rita holds off Nazareth in a 42-39 shootout to improve to 4-2. The Redwings move into second place after their second straight win.

Only three weeks remaining in the regular season and several teams now see their backs against the wall. Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley is always a great matchup, no matter the records of the teams. Naperville North hosts Metea Valley in a game with huge playoff implications. Naperville Central will host Dekalb.

Next week Benet Academy does not have a game, their scheduled opponent already announced they will have to forfeit so the Redwings will pick up an automatic victory in Week 7. Not too shabby.

The season continues to fly by as the calendar has officially turned to October. We will back next week for another great slate of Friday contests. Thanks so much for watching. For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.