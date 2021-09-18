Football Friday 2021 // Week 4

Can you believe it? We’re already to Week 4 of the High School football season. As the 2021 campaign nears the midway point, the conference schedule gets underway. Lightning came through just before the start of all three DVC games, causing weather delays for each matchup.

Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North

We begin Week 4 with our lone undefeated team, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats fresh off an impressive road victory over St. Mary’s of Missouri. The Cats away from home again facing a hungry Naperville North squad looking to shake off back to back losses.

Both offenses struggling in the opening quarter. Wildcat swiss army knife Palmer Domschke is back to punt, but he pulls the ball away as the kick is about to be blocked. The defensive back turned kicker then shows off the wheels by going 70 yards down the sidelines. Great downfield blocking as Neuqua takes a 7-0 lead.

Later in the half, junior quarterback Mark Mennecke makes something happen as he unloads a deep ball to Josh Wenz. An incredible throw on the run to his receiver. Cats up 14-0

Later in the half, Naperville North needs some offense so Aidan Gray tosses a deep ball to sophomore Luke Williams who makes a great grab. Later in the drive, Gray takes the ball himself into the end zone. Huskies down 14-7 at halftime.

But Neuqua Valley is able to keep North off the board in the second half as Mennecke adds a rushing touchdown to his total. The Wildcats stay undefeated at 4-0 and start the DVC schedule off with a win.

Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley

Moving on to Waubonsie Valley who received a shot of confidence a week ago after a win over Shaker Heights in Ohio. Naperville Central hopes to bounce back after a last minute defeat at the hands of Detroit Catholic Central.

On the second play from scrimmage, new Waubonsie Valley quarterback Luke Elsea swings a pass to Amir Spikener who breaks a tackle and outraces the rest of the Redhawk defense. 84 yards and the Warriors have a 7-0 lead.

Into the second quarter where Owen Prucha goes to old reliable, Reggie Fluerima. That’s a good idea as the Northwestern commit shows off his breakaway speed, turning on the jets for a 75 yard touchdown to tie the game.

Prucha with his second TD pass of the game in the second half puts Central up 17-7 as Tyler Dodd makes the grab out of the backfield.

After the WV defense forces a turnover, former Central running back Antonio Torres with great vision as he picks his way through the defense for a 14 yard TD run. Waubonsie down 17-14.

After a Central punt, last chance for Elsea and the Warriors. But his 4th down desperation heave falls incomplete. Naperville Central escapes with a three point win and improves to 3-1 on the season.

Dekalb vs. Metea Valley

Metea Valley still basking in the program’s first home victory in five years over Belleville East last week. A dangerous Dekalb team comes to Aurora, the Barbs fresh off a blowout win over Belleville West.

The Mustangs have struggled running the ball this season, but in the first half Metea’s Ayaan Abrar with a pair of one yard touchdown runs to put the black and gold up 14-0 at the break!

However Dekalb comes roaring back in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to take the lead midway through the 4th quarter.

But Metea Valley once again shows a resilient spirit as Logan Frederick finds Johnny Flynn for a 76 yard touchdown pass. Mustangs back in the game, but the PAT is blocked. 21-20 Barbs.

After a three and out, Dekalb back to punt but the snap goes over the head of the punter and out of the end zone for a safety. What a turn of events as Metea leads once again 22-21.

Now it’s Abrar’s turn to seal the victory. The running back scores his third touchdown of the night as Metea Valley wins for the second week in a row. It’s also the first DuPage Valley Conference win for MV since 2016.

Benet vs. St. Rita

The ESCC/CCL schedule has very few soft spots as Benet Academy hits the road once again to take on another perennial power. After a loss to Brother Rice last week the Redwings facing a tough St. Rita Mustangs group, do not be fooled by their 1-2 record.

The Benet defense does a nice job all night keeping St. Rita’s offense from getting going. But the Redwing offense stalls all game as Benet drops to 0-2 in conference play after a 21-0 loss to wrap up week 4.

Standings and Schedules

Neuqua Valley remains alone as the only undefeated team in the DVC conference. Naperville Central keeps pace as well. And look at Metea Valley, tied for first atop the Week 4 conference standings. Soak it in Mustang fans!

St. Rita remains in first place in the ESCC/CCL Green Division while the Nazareth-Notre Dame game was postponed until Saturday.

Conference play continues in Week 5 with some marquee matchups on the docket. Waubonsie Valley hosts Eola road rival Metea Valley, that game came down to the final moments in the spring. Naperville North travels to Dekalb. But the game that will have eyeballs from across the state is Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley. These teams have put on some classics in recent years as they will meet for the first time since 2019.

Benet Academy finally returns home to Benedictine University in Week 5. The Wings will host Marian Catholic. Nazareth, Notre Dame and St. Rita all with home games next week as well.

The season is flying by, hope you are strapped in for an exciting final five weeks of the regular season. Join us again next week for another edition of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!