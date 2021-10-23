Football DVC Bowl Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 10.22.21

The DVC Bowl sets up shop at Neuqua Valley as they host Naperville North and the Huskies pull off the upset in an instant classic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The DVC Bowl was a certified barn burner and an instant classic. A replay of week four as Naperville North locked horns with Neuqua Valley. This time, the site switches to 95th street. The Wildcats coming in at 8-0 and looking to extend the streak of 713 days since their last loss. The Huskies haven’t lost since that week four defeat against the Cats and have scored 28 or more in each game during their winning streak.

1st Quarter

First drive of the game, Huskies in the red zone and Aidan Gray fires to the seam to find Zeke Williams who tumbles in for six after the 24-yard catch. 7-0 North.

Both teams took advantage of their opening drives; Neuqua turns to Jaden McGee who takes the rock to the end zone from 12 yards out.

First three drives combined resulted in points. This time, its Gray to Luke Williams on the quick slant on 4th and goal from the one. 14-7 at the end of the first.

2nd Quarter

To the second quarter and the Wildcats turn to McGee again. He does not disappoint. 24-yard rush for the big fella to tie the game.

The tie would last only a few seconds, because Zeke Williams is fast. He’s so fast he makes fast people look slow. The 75-yard bomb from Gray to Williams puts the Huskies back on top 21-14.

Game goes to halftime 21-17 after Palmer Domschke hits the field goal from 25 yards out.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter started as a battle for field positon, but North hits another home run play when Ethan Robert, who missed the first matchup between these two, goes 72 yards to crack it open to an 11-point Huskie lead.

But Neuqua isn’t going anywhere. Mark Mennecke finds Carter Sessa on the crossing route and he splits the defenders to free himself up for the 38-yard score. NV converted a two-point play as well. It’s 28-25 as we enter the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

That score held for almost ten minutes, but then on second and goal, Mennecke gives his team their first lead of the day with 2:45 left in the game at 32-28.

Final drive for Naperville North. There were a few times it looked like Neuqua might come up with the stop, but Aidan Gray wouldn’t let it happen. He finds Ashton Graham for the first down on 3rd and 10. Under a minute to play.

Gray was finding any way he could to extend plays. He uses the jump pass and Matthew Pasteris comes up with a huge catch.

Final play of the game, 3rd and 10, ball on the 18, 9.4 on the clock. It’s Aiden Gray’s world and we’re just living in it. He walks it off as time expires on this 18-yard run, and the Heartbreak Huskies are DVC champs.

