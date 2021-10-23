Football DeKalb vs Waubonsie Valley 10.23.2021

Waubonsie Valley football faces DeKalb at home in the final game of the season where the Warriors pull away for the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the final game of the 2021 season for the Waubonsie Valley Warriors as they host the DeKalb Barbs. The Warriors won their matchup earlier in the season by a score of 17-10 at DeKalb.

1st Quarter

Opening drive for DeKalb, the Barbs make their way down the field and Adrian McVicar hands off to Jamari Brown who scores an early touchdown to put them up 7-0.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter, Luke Elsea finds Tyler Helbing who gets pushed out at the two-yard line and puts the Warriors in the red zone.

Jacob Razo takes the handoff from Elsea and he finds his way into the endzone. Game tied at seven.

Later in the quarter, McVicar with the quick pass to the endzone and Toriano Tate snatches it to put DeKalb up by a score.

Waubonsie Valley football receives the kickoff right after the Barbs TD and we see some trickery as Josh Sullivan almost takes it all the way back, but gets taken down at the two by Marion Taylor.

They take advantage of the big return as Elsea hits Helbing to tie the game at 14 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter, Elsea finds Amir Spikener for the nice gain to get the Warriors inside the 20.

Later in the drive, Elsea and Helbing connect again for the senior receiver’s second score of the night. 21-14 Waubonsie.

Just under a minute to go in the third. The Warriors are punting, the ball hits a DeKalb player and Mason Rigenbach recovers it.

They turn the muffed punt into points as Elsea finds Ethan Quaye to extend the Warriors lead. Waubonsie finishes the 2021 season on a high note after taking down the Barbs by a score of 28-14.

