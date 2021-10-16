Football DeKalb vs Neuqua Valley 10.15.2021

Neuqua Valley football clashes with DeKalb in a conference clash where the Wildcats stay perfect on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a DVC matchup between polar opposites in the standings. Neuqua Valley football looking to maintain perfection as they tangle with the Barbs of DeKalb. The Wildcats haven’t allowed a point since September 24th against Naperville Central. DeKalb looks to pick up their first conference win and play spoiler going in to next week’s games.

1st Quarter

We start on Neuqua’s first series on offense. Mark Menneke drops back and heaves it to a wide-open Miles Miskel for 46 yards as he jukes his way to six. Although, Palmer Domschke misses the PAT, so it’s 6-0.

In the first quarter, DeKalb’s defense was tough to deal with. Gavin Engh breaks free to collect the sack of Mennecke.

2nd Quarter

Eventually, the Wildcat offense found its way. Watch as Jaden McGee turns the Barbs defense into a backpack as he powers his way to the endzone. This score makes it 13-0.

The first score for DeKalb is set up when Adrien McVicar hurls this rainbow to Ethan McCarter who makes the catch in traffic.

Two plays later, it’s McVicar plunging it in on the QB sneak. It’s 13-6 Wildcats.

Grant Alexander fields the kickoff for Neuqua and he refuses to go down as he breaks off for a 95-yard kick return touchdown to make it 20-6 as halftime hits.

3rd Quarter

The Barbs had the ball first in the second half. Key word “had”. Neuqua Valley’s Carter Sessa comes up with the juggling INT of McVicar.

That sets up Palmer Domschke to go 10 yards for the touchdown. Wildcats up 27-6.

Mark Mennecke, trying to get his team off their own goal line, tries airing it out, but Toriano Tate makes a great catch on the interception for the road squad. The following drive would stall, though.

4th Quarter

After trading possession a few times, Dekalb’s McCarter loses the handle and Aidan Wiltshire emerges with it.

A few plays after the fumble recovery, the Wildcats get their third rushing TD of the day using their third different player. This time Matt Williams churns forward a few yards to grab a 34-6 lead for his team.

DeKalb not done fighting yet. They convert this 40-yard throw from McVicar to Toriano Tate.

This helps facilitate the final scoring play for the night when Jamari Brown barrels his way to six points. The final score from 95th street; Neuqua Valley 34 DeKalb 13.

