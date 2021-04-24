Football DeKalb vs. Naperville North 04.23.21

Naperville North football has waited a month and a half to host a home game and finally does, welcoming DeKalb to the Dawg Pound. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the last week of football for the 2021 season as Naperville North has their long awaited home opener as they welcome in the DeKalb Barbs. DeKalb is coming off of a 28-21 defeat to Neuqua while the Huskies had their game against Waubonsie last week cancelled last minute due to a positive covid test from Waubonsie.

3 minutes in and North is coming out firing as the ball is on 43 yard line and John Bell’s pass is tipped straight into the hands of Aiden Pierce who runs in the 45 yard TD.

Time winding down in the 1st quarter, Trenton Kyler hands off to Toriano Tate who barely stays in bounds but races away for the 50 yard TD rush. 7-7 end of the 1st.

1 minute into the 2nd quarter with North on the 8 as Aiden Gray hands off to Adam Sturtz who runs in for the TD. 14-7 North.

We’ve got a back and forth contest here as the very next possession DeKalb’s Kyler pushes his way thru the crowd for the short TD run. It’s 14-14 early on in the 2nd.

A couple minutes later and the Barbs are pushing for the go ahead TD as Kyler hands off to Trenton Ikens who forces his way into the end zone.

15 seconds to go in the half with Dekalb on the 18 as Kyler fires into the end zone and finds Toriano Tate for his 2nd TD of the game. 28-14 DeKalb at the break

Middle of the 3rd and the Huskies are trying to get back into the game with the ball on the 2 as Bell hands off to Ethan Robert who scampers in. Lead cut to 7.

The Barbs are looking to extend their lead at the end of the 3rd quarter as Kyler hands off to Tate. The playmaker dives into the end zone for the score. It’s 34-21 now DeKalb leading heading to the fourth.

Dekalb ball with 9 minutes to play, Adam Sturtz strips Trenton McCollum of the ball, and it’s the Huskies’ ball on the 20.

Huskies looking to convert a turnover into points with the handoff to Ethan Robert who gets some help getting into the end zone. North still trailing by a touchdown, 34-27.

Under 5 minutes to play, it’s 3rd and 10 and we have an interesting play as both Bell and Gray, North’s quarterbacks, get involved in a trick play to secure the 1st down for the Huskies.

North continuing the drive after the trick play as Aiden Gray goes for a nice jog, almost 50 yards to be exact to tie the game at 34 with 4 minutes left.

And here we are 8 seconds left in the game and North has the ball in the red zone as sophomore Aiden Gray once again takes it himself forcing his way into the end zone for the winning touchdown. Naperville North football defeats DeKalb by a score of 40-34 in a thrilling game to end the season.

