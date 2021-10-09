Football DeKalb vs Naperville Central 10.08.2021

Naperville Central football returns home to face DeKalb where the Redhawks dominate the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After being away from Memorial Stadium for a month, Naperville Central football is back at home looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. The Hawks take on a DeKalb team who comes in at 2-4 and is still fighting for their playoff lives.

1st Quarter

Opening drive for the Hawks looks promising. Owen Prucha drops back to pass and finds Tristen Hall who juggles the ball, but comes down with it for a big 39-yard gain.

The first drive ends with this one-yard touchdown run by Tyler Dodd. Second time this season Central scores on their opening drive. 7-0.

Time for the Barbs to respond on their first drive. Adrien McVicar throws the ball to a wide-open Talen Tate who makes a big cut picking up 30 yards on the play. That sets up DeKalb in the red zone.

Can the Barbs punch it in? They can as McVicar keeps it himself and takes it in for the score tying the game up at seven.

Central is driving again. Prucha rolls out and finds Reggie Fleurima for a 25-yard TD. They retake the lead 14-7.

We’re still in the first quarter and the points keep coming. DeKalb’s Jamari Brown bursts through the middle of the defense and blows by everyone for the 52-yard touchdown run.

Central with the ball and Prucha finds Tristen Hall again who puts defenders on skates as he picks up 28 yards on the play putting them near the red zone.

2nd Quarter

First play of the second quarter and Prucha rolls out to find Luke Roy for a 23-yard score. Redhawks are back in front by a touchdown.

10-point game and the defense is ready to pounce. Ethan Pytlak blitzes and takes down McVicar for a big loss.

Hawks are driving before the half as Prucha finds Hall once more to pick up 20 yards on the play. The QB then punches it in on the next play giving the red and white a 31-14 lead heading into the break.

3rd Quarter

2nd half and the Central D is making plays. Ty Randle picks off McVicar and he has a convoy. He can’t find the endzone, but the Hawks are on the doorstep.

Prucha punches it in for his 4th total touchdown on the game and that helps Naperville Central pick up a huge 48-20 victory.

