Football DeKalb vs Metea Valley 09.17.2021

Metea Valley football battles it out with DeKalb at home where the Mustangs pick up a tough victory over the Barbs.

There was no shortage of story lines when the DeKalb Barbs visited the Mustangs of Metea Valley football.

Metea came into this game fresh off their first home win in 5 seasons, and now look to start a winning streak. On top of that, it was senior night for the Mustangs and maybe the most intrusive story line of them all, the weather.

1st Quarter

8:10 left in the first, Jalen Airhart’s got the ball.. until he doesn’t. Vince Wronski flies in to get the forced fumble for MV, and his teammate Tyler Miller is there to scoop it up.

Ayaan Abrar gets a free ride into the end zone as he’s escorted to 6 points. MV takes the lead, 7-0.

This drive for the Barbs would stall so it’s Adrien Mcvicar punting from his own end zone and it’s blocked! Miller gets his hand in there, and Metea would take over possession.

2nd Quarter

Mustangs flip the field at the start of the second quarter and they waste no time as Abrar punches his second ticket to the end zone on the night. 14-0 Metea.

3rd Quarter

In the second half, the rain let up a considerable amount, which boded well for DeKalb’s offense. Jameari Brown goes 30 yards to set up a spinning 1-yard TD run for Mcvicar. 14-7 MV.

DeKalb marching on offense, but Jake Pauline has other plans as he stops Mcvicar for a big loss.

The Barbs would go on to turn the ball over on downs. The Mustangs get it back looking to build on the previous drive, but then Austin Rivera fumbles it away. DeKalb would recover in Metea territory.

3rd and goal for DeKalb, Mcvicar takes it himself and tucks for 6. The Barbs have tied the game at 14.

Mustangs can certainly feel the momentum slipping. They look to Logan Fredrick to pick up some yards and the ball comes loose! DeKalb would recover again.

4th Quarter

Soon thereafter, Mcvicar on the same play as a few minutes ago takes it himself for his 3rd touchdown of the night. The Barbs have scored 21 unanswered to take the lead in the 4th quarter.

Metea’s got it on 3rd and short, and Fredrick finds John Flynn who gets the 76-yard house call for the Mustang’s third score, but the PAT would get blocked. MV still trails 21-20 in the 4th.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. On the following kickoff, Vince Wronski redeems himself with this incredible kick that stops on the 1 yard line. Xavier Dandridge would have to return it, but would only get to the 6.

That would set up this play. 3 and out for the Barbs, looking to punt and the snap goes over Mcvicar’s head and out of the end zone for a safety! The Mustangs regain the lead 22-21!

Mustangs get it back after the blunder, and Ayaan Abrar says let’s end this thing. This 31-yard carry would set him up to earn his third TD of the night, a hat trick on his senior night.

Final drive for DeKalb. It’s third down and watch out! Two Metea players converge for the sack.

Last chance for the Barbs on 4th and trailing by 8, but the throw is picked off by John Flynn to seal the game. Metea Valley hangs on for their first conference victory since 2016, 29-21 over DeKalb.

