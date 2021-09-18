Football Benet Academy vs. St. Rita 09.17.21

Benet Academy football faces off against St. Rita in the city where the Redwings get dominated by the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got bugs, rain, and most importantly, Friday night football as Benet Academy travels into the city to take on St. Rita. Both teams enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record.

2nd Quarter

We start this game off in the 2nd quarter as St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowki finds BJ Hall for the 25-yard gain.

Same drive, St. Rita makes their way into the red zone and on 3rd down, Ulatowski looks for Calvin Lee in the end zone, but it’s dropped. The Mustangs would miss the field goal and turn the ball over on downs.

Last minute of the 1st half, Ulatowski throws to EJ Nwagwu who makes some nice cuts to push them up the field for a big gain.

St. Rita turns the drive into points. Ulatowski throws a 50-yard bomb into the arms of Nwagwu giving them a 7-0 lead going into half.

3rd Quarter

Early in the 3rd quarter, Ulatowski once again finds Nwagwu on the sidelines for a solid gain.

The very next play, Kyle Clayton takes the handoff right up the gut for a 25-yard TD. 14-0, Mustangs.

Benet would give the ball right back to St. Rita and that leads to Ulatowski with a pretty pass to BJ Hall for the 30-yard grab.

They once again turn a big play into points. Ulatowski hands it off to Clayton who pushes and fights his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Now 21-0.

Last play of the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Anthony Picciolini takes a big hit looking for Ryan Snell and the ball is fought for, but then it’s picked off by Johnny Schmitt.

4th Quarter

In the 4th, following the interception, Benet’s Joseph Keough answers back with a diving pick to get the ball back. What an effort by the senior.

Redhawks looking to take advantage. Picciolini finds Michael Lawler who plows through a defender getting it near the 10.

Benet trying to get on the board, but the St. Rita defense stands tall and keeps the offense out of the end zone to help the Mustangs complete the shutout. 21-0, the final.

