Football Benet Academy vs. St. Ignatius 03.19.21

Let’s spend our Friday in Chicago as the High School Football season is finally underway after 15 months! Benet Academy football is hyped up for opening night after the long wait as Nick Bafia steps in under center as the new signal caller. The Redwings visit the St. Ignatius Wolfpack, a team the Wings defeated 35-6 last season.

1st Quarter

First quarter and the Wings defense is hungry to get back to work as Michael Manning comes out of nowhere and sacks Wolfpack QB Leo Rugai for a loss.

2nd Quarter

It’s a defensive battle in the first half as Bafia tries to run away from trouble but he finds a pack of Wolves. Evan Smart stops the Redwing QB from getting the first down. We are scoreless heading into intermission.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and Bafia tries running again, this time it’s a bit more effective. Lots of green grass in front of him, and 60 yards later he finds the endzone untouched. Touchdown Benet 7-0.

4th Quarter

Fourth quarter and it’s St. Ignatius’s turn as Leo Rugai rainbows one down the field putting it right in the bread basket of EJ Telarico for a huge first down.

Wolfpack are on the doorstep and Rugai will keep it himself and he’s in the end zone for the St. Ignatius touchdown. Still need the PAT to tie and it doinks in. We’re tied at 7.

What can Benet do to respond? Bafia rolls out completes a pass to Graham Cooney and he fights to get extra yards putting the wings in field goal range.

Benet calls for the screen as Bafia dumps the football off to Nick Johnson. He sees a hole, slips by the defense and gets in for the go ahead touchdown! 14-7 Wings with under a minute to go.

Last chance for St. Ignatius on fourth down and short the Redwing defense makes the play they need. Will Benish and Giancarlo Hall combine for the stop. Coach Pat New is fired up and why not. Redwings are 1-0 after the close 14-7 victory.