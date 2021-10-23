Football Benet Academy vs Nazareth Academy 10.22.2021

Benet Academy football travels to Nazareth Academy in a pivotal ESCC clash where the Roadrunners run all over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With one week before postseason play begins, Benet Academy football, at 4-4, travels to Nazareth Academy looking to secure playoff eligibility. The Roadrunners, also 4-4, lost to the Redwings 3-0 back in the shortened spring season.

1st Quarter

Early on, Nazareth is looking to strike first with a field goal, but Liam Johnson breaks around the edge and blocks the kick. Benet takes over possession.

2nd Quarter

In the second quarter, Quentrell Harris takes a screen pass and outruns everybody to get the Roadrunners on the board first.

Under three minutes to go in the half, Justin Taylor looks to be stuffed at the line, but bounces outside and finds the endzone to make it 12-0.

Nazareth was able to regain possession before the half, which leads to Logan Malachuk connecting with Taylor down the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. They take a 20-0 lead into the half.

3rd Quarter

Onto the second half, the Roadrunners are driving again. Malachuk looks to the endzone, but John Weidenbach gets a hand on it and Jackson Bayer comes down with the interception.

On the very next play, the Redwings are working out of their endzone. Nazareth is able to jar the ball loose and jump on it in the endzone for a TD. It’s 27-0.

Just a minute later, Kaleb Miller takes the handoff, runs towards the sideline, gets some great blocks from his teammate Peter Roll and takes it to the house. The Roadrunners go onto win in dominant fashion 34-8.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!