Football Benet Academy vs. Nazareth Academy 04.24.21

Benet Academy gearing up for its final game of the 2021 spring football season. The Redwings look to end their roller coaster season with a win, taking on last season’s 7A State runner up — the Nazareth Academy Road Runners.

Opening drive for Nazareth looks promising as QB Aidan Pieper throws a wide receiver screen to Quentrell Harris and with a couple moves he gets himself into enemy territory after the 20 yard catch and run.

Nazareth trying to find the endzone but the Road Runners instead find their quarterback buried under Red Wing Pierce Walsh after a big time sack.

It’s turning into a first half defensive battle. Benet QB Nick Bafia tries to get away from pressure but all he can see is AJ Romero, who sacks the QB, forcing Benet to punt.

Fourth down facing Nazareth, and the Road Runners go for it but the Benet defense stuffs Pieper, keeping the game scoreless going into halftime. The Red Wing defense is fired up after the play.

Second half and here’s more of that defense gridlock, Pieper can’t hold on to the ball… it’s on the ground and John Weidenbach falls on the pigskin. It’s Red Wing ball.

Next Benet possession and Nick Bafia is keeping it himself. The QB using the sideline as his friend picking up 41 yards putting the wings in the red zone.

That play results in this field by Will Benish giving the Wings a 3-0 lead.

New QB for the Road Runners is Cass Kinsella and he puts up a wounded duck, which lands in the hands of Benet’s Carson Forney. 2nd turnover of the day for the wings but it doesn’t lead to any points.

4th quarter, 4th down for the Road Runners Pieper back in at QB… he avoids everyone and finds Kaleb Miller along the sidelines. He gets out of bounds and puts Naz in enemy territory.

Few plays later and it’s field goal time. Ryan Short’s attempt from 55 yards out is no good and Benet escapes La Grange with 3-0 victory to end the season.

