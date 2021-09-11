Football Belleville East vs Metea Valley 09.10.2021

Metea Valley football goes up against Belleville East in Aurora where the Mustangs win their first home game in 5 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After losses to Geneva and Lockport, Metea Valley football is back at home for a third straight week looking for their first win since 2019. Their opponent is the Belleville East Lancers, a team that is also in search for win number one and coincidentally is the last team Metea Valley defeated. These two teams were originally supposed to meet in Belleville but a conflict pushed the game up to Aurora.

2nd Quarter

No scoring in the first so let’s go to the second quarter. Mustang defensive tackle Jake Pauline comes into the backfield and blows up Lancer running back Moisey Trimble for a big loss.

Lancers have a response though. Quarterback Darrion Millender finds Carl Collins for a 23-yard completion setting up the visitors in the red zone.

Trimble then takes the handoff and he can just stroll into the end zone for the Belleville East touchdown. Lancers strike first, up 7-0.

Mustangs are on to punt and the ball bounces Metea’s way, deflecting off a Lancer and Vince Wronski recovers the football. However, the Mustangs miss the field goal attempt and trail 7-0 at the break.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and Metea quarterback Logan Frederick is going deep. He finds John Flynn for the 34-yard pass play putting Metea in the redzone. The drive ends with a field goal and it’s 7-3 Lancers.

Mustangs get the ball back but Frederick can’t hold on to the pigskin. The ball is on the ground and Lancer OJ Mosley falls on top of it setting up Belleville East in great field position.

4th and goal and Moisey Trimble gets into the end zone for the second time tonight. That extends the Lancers’ lead to 14-3.

4th Quarter

4th quarter and here comes the Metea offense. Frederick drops back to pass and finds Flynn who makes a fantastic grab. Great adjustment from him to make the catch. The 38-yard play puts Metea near the doorstep.

1st and goal and it’s time to get Jalen Johnson involved. The big senior with a catch from Frederick and he’s into the end zone cutting the Lancer lead to 14-9.

Next possession and it’s Frederick hitting Johnson again for an even bigger play. The NIU commit takes the rock 58 yards to the house and the Mustangs grab the lead 15-14 with less than 5 minutes to go.

Last chance for Belleville East as Darrion Millender throws up a prayer. All hands on deck for the Metea defense as Frederick the quarterback comes in to play safety and makes the interception. That seals the deal and the celebration is on as the Metea Valley Mustangs pick up their first win at home since 2016 with a 15-14 win over Belleville East.

