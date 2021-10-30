Football 8A Playoffs First Round Naperville Central vs Naperville North 10.29.2021

The Football 8A Playoffs First Round pits Naperville Central against Naperville North where the Redhawks get their revenge. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fans are fired up for the Football 8A Playoffs First Round and it’s also a rematch of the crosstown classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North. Both teams come in at 6-3 with North taking the earlier matchup 38-27. This is also the first time since 2000 where both teams have met in the playoffs.

First Quarter

First drive for the Huskies. Ethan Robert takes the handoff and takes off running. It’s a gain of 55 yards for the senior tailback setting them up in the red zone.

The drive ends with this Nathan Jacobs one-yard touchdown run to give North a 7-0 lead in the first.

Now it’s Central’s first offensive possession. Tyler Dodd takes the handoff and runs for 20 yards getting into Huskie territory.

Fourth down, Owen Prucha throws it up for Tristen Hall who comes down with it after a juggle. This game is tied at seven after the 25-yard play.

Second Quarter

A Huskie field goal makes it 10-7, but Prucha can also use his legs. He picks up 35 yards on the play.

Central looks to take the lead and they do with this Dodd TD. 14-10 Redhawks, five minutes to go until the half.

North isn’t backing down just yet. Robert takes the handoff and picks up another big gain setting his squad up across midfield.

Now the Huskies are going for it on fourth down. Aidan Gray looks for Ashton Graham, but the pass falls incomplete. Central takes a 14-10 lead heading into the locker rooms.

Third Quarter

Third quarter with North punting to Reggie Fleurima. They might want to rethink that decision as the former Huskie fields the punt. He breaks a few tackles for a 55-yard return to the house and that extends their lead to 21-10.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter and the Hawks keep piling on the points. This QB sneak by Owen Prucha gives Central a 28-10 advantage.

North is down, but not out. Gray rolls out and throws it across the field to a wide-open Jacobs. The 30-plus yard gain sets up the Huskies in enemy territory.

Gray also runs the QB sneak and that cuts the deficit to 28-16 after a missed two-point try.

However, Central was just too much on the night. Prucha uses his feet to pick up the first and that’s the ball game. Redhawks pick up their first playoff win over the Huskies since 1995 with a 28-16 victory. They will face the winner of Downers Grove South and Loyola.

