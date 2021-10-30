Football 8A Playoffs First Round Bartlett vs Neuqua Valley 10.29.2021

The Football 8A Playoffs First Round takes place at Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats throttle Bartlett to move on to the second round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The number three seed Neuqua Valley Wildcats welcome the 30th-seeded Bartlett Hawks to their home turf for a rainy Football 8A Playoffs First Round matchup. Neuqua is coming off their first loss of the season to Naperville North while Bartlett has dropped three of their last four.

First Quarter

On the Wildcats first drive of the game, Jaden McGee makes a couple defenders miss and finds the end zone to put Neuqua up 7-0.

Cats force a 4th down for Bartlett and the snap is too high for Jacob Scearce, resulting in a safety.

On the ensuing possession, Neuqua marches down the field and caps off the drive with this touchdown run by Mark Mennecke.

Now down 16-0, Bartlett responds with Versie Walker, who breaks a series of tackles and outruns the Wildcats to the end zone. Amazing play by Walker!

Second Quarter

Early in the second quarter, it’s McGee scoring again with a run up the middle. Neuqua extends the lead to 16.

Wildcats force another quick stop, and then Mennecke finds Josh Wenz wide open downfield for the 50-yard TD. They’re up 30-7.

Carter Stare gets the handoff and gets around the edge to put the Wildcats on top 37-7 late in the second. Neuqua goes on to win 60-7. They’ll face the winner of Palatine versus Taft next week.

