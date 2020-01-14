Fenwick vs Naper Valley Warriors Hockey 1.12.20

Defending State Champs Fenwick making a trip to Aurora to take on the Naper Valley Warriors: a team that beat the Friars by one goal back in December.

First Period

1st period action with the Friars on the attack. Siobhan O’Connor tries to get the score but Ashley Ommen is there on the door step to keep the zeros on the board.

Still in the first, no score. Friars also still attacking and Ommen is still saving 25 saves on the night for the sophomore.

Second Period

2nd period action Warrior Sophia McBane with a break away chance but Fenwick’s Alexa Cuellar denies her and there are still goose eggs on the board heading into period 3.

Third Period

3rd and what do you know Naper Valley finds the back of the net thanks to Emily Gasperec who finds the lose puck and scores 1-0 Warrios

Warriors attacking again and it is the other Ommen… Emily who gets the goal and that is all the Warrios needed for the shut out 2-0 over the Friars.

