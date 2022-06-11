Female Athlete of the Year // NSW Awards // Season 15

We switch over to the girls side, Patrick Codo is back to hand out Female Athlete of the Year sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Amanda Ng

Let’s start our list off for Female Athlete of the Year with Naperville North’s Amanda Ng who we usually see in the Husky pool but she also picked up a racket to compete for the Husky badminton team this spring. In the Water she was a State qualifier in multiple events. The 200 and 400 yards freestyle and the 200 yard IM and 100 yard backstroke. She also helped the Huskies to the DVC championship dethrowning pwerhouse Neuqua Valley. On the badminton court this was Amanda’s first season with the Blue and Orange and it was a good one. She won the DVC and sectional singles championships followed by a State runner up finish. As for the team overall it resulted in a second place team finish at State, the third consectutive state trophy for the Huskies.

Claire Jansen

Now to her swimming teammate in Claire Jansen who also competed for the girls water polo team. Between the lanes, Jansen was a sectional champ in the 100 yard backstroke where she happend to qualify for state in that event along with the 200 yard medley and freestyle relay. She wasn’t done swimming yet because she was a captain for the back to back State championship water polo team. Scoring 64 goals, along with 32 assists and the 64th goal came in the state championship game with a 9-5 win over Stevenson. Now it’s time to take her skills in the water at Pitt university.

Lenee Beaumont

Our next nomimee takes us to the hard with Benet Academy baller Lenee Beaumont. After the depature of many keep contributors Beaumont knew it was her time to step up and she did in a big way. As a junior she lead the Redwings with 15 points per game to go along with four assists, 78 three pointers and shooting 41%. Those numbers helped BA get back to the State series for the fourth time since 2015. Even though the Wings didn’t get that first place spot it was still an incredible jounrey for the BA ballers and with a Beaumont heading into senior year look out for the Redwings.

Shannon Earley

Time to go to another Redwing who also plays basketball at Benet Academy but does more damage on the Lacrosse field, it’s Shannon Earley. As a freshman she helped Benet academy to a fourth place finish at state scoring alongside key seniors in Karly Keating and Margaret Snyder. In the 2022 season there was no sophomore slump for Earley. She lead the team with 95 goals, and 32 assists which gave the Redwings an outright ESCC and sectional championship. With two years left on her agenda it will be exciting to see what’s to come for her and the Redwings.

Hannah Meeks

Last but not least we hit the softball diamond with swiss army knife Hannah Meeks. A pitchers, hitter, and fielder, she can do it all. Went 11-4 with 187 punchouts on the mound to go with a .398 batting average and 15 home runs. The senior along with a veteran group helped the Wildcats to a second regional title since 2012 and the teams second ever appearence in the sectional final. Despite a 2-0 loss to West Aurora, Meeks will continue to use her left handed ability as a pitcher at Illinois State next season.

And the Female Athlete of the Year goes to…..Claire Jansen! What an exciting season in the water for her! I’m excited to see the Pitt commit continue her success in college!