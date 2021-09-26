Felicity Kolb Shows Amazing Hustle To Track Down Return

Benet Academy senior Felicity Kolb runs to another court to return a difficult shot to secure our Play of the Week!

We head to the tennis courts for this Play of the Week where Benet Academy faced Naperville Central and senior Redwing Felicity Kolb shows you why you can never give up on the play. Off her serve, the return just barely bounces inbounds, creating a highly difficult chance to reach the ball, but Kolb somehow stays with the play tracking it down in the other court. Eventually it leads to a backhand shot by her teammate Kaitlyn Lee securing the point and look at Lee’s face. She can’t believe what just happened. Just amazing hustle by Kolb.

Kolb’s previous match

Benet Academy girls tennis takes on Naperville Central in a non-conference matchup where the Redwings defeat the Redhawks in a rout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls tennis season marches on with a non-conference matchup between Benet Academy and Naperville Central. We begin with number one doubles as Giana Xiao and Mira Patel from Naperville Central welcome Redwings Kaitlyn Lee and Felicity Kolb.

One Doubles

Early on in the first set, the Redhawks get a boost of confidence as Xiao’s serve forces a shot from Kolb into the net. Point to Central.

We get all four players involved in this volley. Central in the near court with Benet in the far court. Eventually Kaitlyn Lee drops a quick return that lands near the back line. Patel can’t get enough on her backhand to get over the net. BA takes the first set 6-1.

Kolb serving now in set two. A nice return from Xiao forces Kolb to run onto the court next to her just to get to the ball. Look how much ground the senior covers to make the return and get back in time. Eventually Lee drops a backhand shot in for the point. Great hustle from Kolb who gets some props from her teammate. Benet wins in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Three Doubles

Over to number three doubles now with Avery Lazaro and Ishaa Jain from Benet against Rebeca Jacobs and Sniya Gorthi from Central.

The Redhawks serving in the first set, but a quick return from Benet is right on the back line for the point. Redwings take the first set in a close one 6-4.

Benet serving now in the second set. We see a solid volley back and forth, but the Redwing duo pulls away to win in two sets 6-4, 6-3 after this well placed shot.

Two Doubles

Benet going for the sweep in doubles category with Claire Converse and Shane Delaney against Ami Patel and Nathra Ramrajvel for the Redhawks.

A great back and forth battle here with both team playing well. Delaney with a long forehand that lands out of bounds by a few inches. Central fired up to earn the point.

The Redwings battle back with Delaney serving in the near court. The Redwing freshman playing in the back with her senior partner covering the shots near the net. Central making solid returns until Shane Delaney drops the hammer and splits Patel and Ramrajvel for the point. Benet wins in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.

Two Singles

Now to singles play with Hanna An from Central taking on Meredith Converse from Benet in two singles.

An serves in the far court and picks up the ace to get off on the right foot.

But Converse rebounds and puts a strong forehand return that catches her opponent off balance. Converse with the win 6-1, 6-2.

One Singles

One singles dealing with a steady rainfall that caused a slight delay in this all freshman matchup. Sofia Olaru from Naperville Central and Claire Lopatka from Benet.

This matchup was difficult for both players to find an edge. Lopatka showing off some impressive power, but Olaru is doing a great job to get to the ball for each return. However Lopatka is eventually able to put the point away with a smash after Olaru has to lob one up. Well played volley.

The Redhawk recovers though and shows off power of her own. She gets all of this backhand for the point and Olaru wins in one singles 6-2, 6-3. But Benet Academy takes the team victory by a 6-1 score.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!