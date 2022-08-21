Fall Girls Swimming and Diving Preview 2022

Let’s find out which teams, swimmers and divers will be the ones to watch in the water this fall! This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy Girls Swimming

This fall, Benet Academy girls swimming is looking to make a splash despite the challenge of not having their own pool to host practices and meets. The Redwings lose state qualifier Maura Fitzgerald and talented seniors like Jackie Yap, Kaili Marriott and Carolyn Hicks. But second year head coach Sue Welker is returning state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke Imogen Duffy, along with Lainey Devine, Kaitlyn Swanson, Katelyn Czarnowski, Simona Pesce and Paige Malinowski. It’s always a bit of a swim against the current for the black and red with so much talent in the sectional, but a lot of potential for state qualifying times returns to the pool for the Redwings in 2022.

Waubonsie Valley Girls Swimming and Diving

Unfortunately for Waubonsie Valley, this fall the team loses its lone swimming state qualifier in 2021 after Elle Filipiak making the cut in the 100-yard breast stroke in her senior season last fall. But there is reason for optimism as many of the returning team members were able to gain valuable experience from the merciless DVC competition throughout the year. Versatile swimmers Avery Ball, Cassidy Baugh, Madeline Zito and Amehia Selman all are back for their senior seasons as are sophomores Bella Plude and Ruby Meier. WV will also have one of the top returning divers in the area in senior Naddya Favela. With so much tough competition in both the conference and the sectional, it will not be an easy climb to the top. But there are clearly reasons for optimism for the green and gold this fall.

Metea Valley Girls Swimming and Diving

Another Eola road competitor looking to build on the 2021 season is Metea Valley. The Mustangs girls swimming and diving has always been one of the top programs in the school and that tradition should continue this year. Metea only qualified four total swimmers to the state meet a season ago. However, only Madeline Walbridge from the 200 medley relay will not be returning. Sarah Rush and Isabella Delgado are the other key losses from graduation. That leaves plenty of exciting talent coming back, including senior Halle Reifsnyder, juniors Sarah Voakes and Emily Schalk. Sectional runner up in the 50 freestyle, Allison Leslie will return for her junior campaign while 100 fly qualifier Amanda Schmidt will be another senior leader for the black and gold.

Neuqua Valley Girls Swimming and Diving

The final Valley school has developed into one of the premiere programs not just in the area, but the entire state. Neuqua Valley girls swimming and diving won back to back state championships in 2018 and 2019, and almost certainly would have made it a three-peat had the 2020 state meet not been canceled. The Wildcats had a lot of talent to replace last fall, leading to a bit of a step back in the state standings. Neuqua finished as the sectional runner up and tied for 28th at the state meet. The team does lose some key seniors like Sophia Meng, Mackenzie Miller, Abigail Jensen, Callie Tuma and state qualifying diver Payten Orlow. Fortunately, there is also a solid amount of returning state caliber talent returning, such as Emily Wu, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Kayla Brock, Megan Furuichi and Ruhee Chetan. The NV program is strong enough that the expectation to contend for DVC, sectional and state hardware will continue to carry on.

Naperville Central Girls Swimming and Diving

Moving over to District 203 and Naperville Central. The Redhawks finished in fourth place last fall at the girls swimming sectionals and 12th at state, led by the strength of the relay teams. Seniors Grace Malinger and Morgan Sokol, who both qualified for state in four events will certainly be missed. However, Lauren Collins, Sophia Hayes, Clare Shiffer and Eden Goettsch are all top tier swimmers who will return. Reagan Fox will also help fill the void in the distance freestyle events. It would certainly be no surprise to see Naperville Central challenge for the conference crown and find themselves in the top ten at state at the end of the 2022 season.

Naperville North Girls Swimming and Diving

We wrap up with the 2021 DuPage Valley Conference fall girls swimming and diving champions from Naperville North. In addition to the DVC crown, the Huskies also had the best team performance at state by ending the season in 11th place. The North 200 medley relay team finished third at state with standout seniors Cameryn Schmidt, Cambria Swanson and Claire Jansen and junior Aimee Duhammel. It was a talented and senior heavy roster last fall, as fellow state qualifiers Amanda Ng and Mia Sparacino have also graduated. There is good news for second year head coach Connor Binning. The blue and orange do bring back the aforementioned Duhammel along with Klara Gilvydis and Lizzie Patterson, who were members of the state qualifying freestyle relay teams. Hayley Swatland, Mallika Putakham, Chloe Chen, Caroline Pendlay, Calista Jansen and Kelsey Wessel will all be names to watch this fall as the Huskies hope to bring home a second straight DVC title.