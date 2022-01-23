Erin Colletti, Naperville North Girls Basketball; Coach’s Corner

Erin Colletti took over as the Naperville North head girls basketball coach in 2019 and to this point, all she does is win! This coach’s Corner segment is presented BMO Harris Bank.

Her Huskie teams are undefeated in DVC conference play since she first took the reigns of the program. The team also won a regional championship in 2020 and currently hold a record of 22-2 so far this season.

Erin Colletti played college basketball at DePaul University in Chicago, one of the strongest programs in the country.

Although she is a basketball junkie, she loves watching gymnastics on television. But because she is six feet tall, she felt her destiny was on the hardwood and not on the parallel bars!