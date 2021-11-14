Emma Bludgen Drops it Over the Back Row

We go to Illinois State for this Play of the Week in the volleyball state final between Metea Valley and Mother McAuley as Emma Bludgen makes another appearance this season. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

As the Mustangs just try to keep the play alive, Emma Bludgen lobs it over, the ball gets behind the defense and lands just inside the line. Let’s see where it landed again. Perfectly placed and just lands inbounds. A great play by Bludgen. Oh and winning a state title isn’t too bad either.

The Class 4A girls volleyball state championship match is here at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. Metea Valley looking to make history by winning the first IHSA state title for any Mustang athletic program. Metea players from the Warriors Hockey Club has two state championships, but hockey is not an IHSA sport. Standing in the way is the most decorated volleyball program Illinois has ever seen in the Mighty Macs from Mother McAuley. The Macs defeated Edwardsville in three sets in the semifinals and are in search of their 16th state volleyball championship! The Mustangs took down Barrington in straight sets to earn their title shot.

Match point for the Mustangs with Annabelle Troy serving. Metea’s single season ace record holder nearly gets another, but the Macs keep the ball alive. Peyton Brokemon goes for the kill but her shot is saved by Bludgen and Morgan Rank. Brokemon goes for another kill but her attempt sails wide right and out of bounds! Metea Valley wins the 4A girls volleyball state championship! The Mustangs storm the Redbird arena court as head coach Dave MacDonald celebrates with his assistants. After opening in the fall of 2009, Metea Valley has its first ever state champion. 24 straight victories for this special group of Mustangs. Not bad for a team that went 4-10 during the spring season. Mother McAuley is the runner up while Barrington defeats Edwardsville for third place.

