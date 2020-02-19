East Aurora vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 2.18.20

It’s the first round of regional play at Yorkville High School where the East Aurora Tomcats face off against the Naperville North Huskies. Winner moves on to play West Aurora.

First Half

Nothin on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Huskies passing until they find an open Abby Drendel who hits the long range two. Huskies in the lead 2-0.

Tomcats pushing down the court a minute later. Alicia Griffin gets the bounce pass under the basket and lays it in for two points, EA keeping pace with the huskies early on.

Four minutes left in the first quarter, off the inbound, north goes for the basket, it doesn’t fall so they reset and hit Greta Kampschroeder under the basket who hits the turnaround fade away. North in the lead 11-5.

Two minutes left in one and Aurora’s Tatiana Ocasio hits the basket from beyond the arc. Ladycats trailing by 6.

Beginning of the second quarter, Nikki Kwilosz hitting Alison Kickel inside the paint, She looks… and then decides to shoot, not a bad decision as she gets the two points. North up 16-10.

2 and a half minutes left until intermission. Off the inbound, the ball finds Greta Kampschroeder at the top of the key for another three pointer. Huskies walk in to the locker room leading 20-12.

Second Half

To the third quarter. Layla Henderson driving from the arc to get the lefty layup to hit. Huskies extend their lead 27-16.

Huskies defense showing up in the second half as Kamschroeder jumps the EA pass. Abby Drendel gets the feed, her basket doesn’t go but Jada Wilmington gets the rebound, the basket and the foul. She completes the three point play up 30-20.

Final stanza, Huskies up ten, make that 12 as Abby Drendel gets the lay in to go. 32-20 with 6 minutes left in the fourth.

Greta Kampschroeder puts the nail in the coffin for this one, as she hits another triple. The junior had 21 points on the night as the huskies defeat East Aurora 45-28. They move on to play in the regional final against West Aurora on Thursday.

