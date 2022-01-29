Wrestling DVC Meet 01.22.22

Waubonsie Valley is the host of this year’s DVC wrestling meet. Five of our area teams are in attendance including the host Warriors where wrestlers are competing for conference crowns as the Barbs of Dekalb come in as your defending champs and is looking to capture another plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Third Place Match

Let’s start with the third place match at 106. Neuqua Valley’s Enzo Tronco puts Central’s Gavin McDonald in a half nelson that results in a pin and a third place finish for the Wildcat. Third place match at 113. Naperville North’s Zach Malley takes control of Jad Esslimani by securing the win and a third place finish. Another third place match as Metea Valley’s Batu Yesilyurt pins Husky Dylan Callaghan at 145 and is one of three Mustangs to place in the consolation spot.

120 Pounds

Now lets start the championship round at 120 pounds. Neuqua’s Jack Reina has early momentum on Dekalb’s Danny Aranda by staying on top and getting some points. However, Aranda shifts his gear to reverse mode and finishes on top of his opponent, the match, and the 120-weight class.

126 Pounds

Championship round at 126 has Naperville Central’s Ethan Olson taking down Husky Aiden Hinkle. The Redhawk is able to put his crosstown opponent on his back and that’s a pin resulting in a first place finish at 126 for Olson.

138 Pounds

Here’s Central Tommy Porter wrestling in the 138-pound championship against the Barbs Austin Martin. Porter gets aggressive early by bringing Martin into your living room with a take down. The senior shows no mercy in the match as he takes full control from the start and is your 138-pound conference champion.

160 Pounds

To the finals at 160 and it’s 2020 state qualifier Antonio Torres facing Hussein Thahab from Dekalb. The Warrior has stepped on a Regional, Sectional and State podium but he’s just missing that conference part. He gets the job done on Thahab and claims first place at 160 pounds.

170 Pounds

However the Barbs show why they deserve that conference title. Luke Schmerbach rides on top of Central’s Tristen Hall and puts him on his back and the official knows what to do from there. The mat is tapped for a pin as Schmerbach picks up the conference title and win number twenty-seven on the season.

182 Pounds

Up next is the 2020 160 pound State runner up Bradley Gillum this time wrestling in the 182-weight class for Dekalb. Illinois Mat-men dot com’s top 3A wrestler at 182 pounds rolls Naperville Central’s David Piroznik on his back getting the pin and the conference crown. Nine first place finishes on the day for the wrestling Barbs.

285 Pounds

Our final championship match is the heavy weight at 285 featuring Naperville Central’s Nick Antionetti and Waubonsie Valley’s Luke Buntin. The match went to five overtimes as Antionetti sneaks his way to a one-point victory and a first place finish in the weight class. Although at the end of the day, it’s the Dekalb Barbs claiming another DVC wrestling plaque with three hundred and thirty nine points. Naperville Central comes in second followed by Naperville North in third. Up next is the postseason with regionals just two weeks away.

