DVC Boys Wrestling Meet 1.25.20

Naperville North the host of the DVC Wrestling Meet as Naperville Central comes in as defending champs but they have a big test in front of them as new DVC foe Dekalb comes in as the favorite

160 lbs Third Place

Let’s start in the third place match at 160 as North’s Ericas Barkevicious gets Neuqua’s David Bridges in the pinning position, gets the pin and the 3rd place match.

113 lbs Championship

Championship at 113 has Dekalb’s Ben Aranda riding on top of Naperville Central’s Tommy Porter, Aranda showing no mercy takes the major decision and championship at 113.

120 lbs Championship

120 weight class with Naperville Central’s Tyler Driessens getting North’s Cameron Clark on the ground for a take down, next round Driessens has Clark in the Cradle holds on and moves on to get the pin and the title at 120.

138 lbs Championship

138 pounds as Neuqua’s Bryce Boumans gets a takedown on Central’s Elrin Esporlas. The Wildcat would be in a mess but not to worry he would clean it up to get a 6-2 decision and the title at 138.

170 lbs Championship

170 Pounds now and Central’s Shane Roth in tough one with North’s Caleb Yu, Roth would take control later on getting the major decision 13-5.

182 lbs Championship

182 Pounds as Dekalb’s Tucker Ikens picks up a major decision againt Waubonsie’s Nathan Pappas 9-1. The Barbs would have seven first place finishes on the day

220 lbs Championship

To the heavy weight as Central’s Angelo Eklou takes down Neuqua’s Nolan LeBreck from there Eklou gets the Wildcat on his back and gets the pin in 3:31.

285 lbs Championship

Final match at 285 Waubonsie’s Charlie Millington wrestles Dekalb’s Oroye Tunde, under 50 seconds in the 3rd round as the match is tied and Millington gets out of the mess and gets 2 points, Millington would hold on at the end to get the win and title at 285.

Dekalb however takes the cake with 261 points as Naperville Central finishes in second with 246.

