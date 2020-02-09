DuPage Valley Conference Boys Swimming Meet 2.8.20

It’s time for the DuPage Valley conference meet at Naperville Central as all 6 teams prepare for sectionals at Metea Valley in two weeks.

200 Yard Freestyle

We begin with the 200 yard freestyle diving in first. Waubosie’s Lucas Conrads takes the event quite easily, tapping in 1:46 point 43 seconds.

200 Yard IM

Next up is the 200 yard IM race. Aayush Deshpande has made a name for himself all year and this meet is no different as he pulls away from the entire grab and beats second play by 5 full seconds, he wins with 1:55.94.

50 Yard Freestyle

Fastest face up next, the 50 freestyle. In a close finish between North’s Grant Bochenski and Neuqua’s Connor Boyle it’ll be the huskie who takes the win by .27 seconds in 21.26.

100 Yard Butterfly

100 yard butterfly is the next race off the blocks, and again, warrior Aayush Deshande tapping in first place. Naperville Central Andrew Dai taps in second.

100 Yard Freestyle

We stick with the distance but change the stroke, now it’s the 100 yard freestyle. Pulling away from the pack is wildcat Neuqua Boyle as he wins the race by almost 3 seconds over Norths Owen Jacobs in a time of 46.67.

100 Yard Backstroke

Flip over to your back for the 100 yard backstroke… and again North’s Grant Bochenski will win his second event of the day by 4 seconds with a final time of 51.84.

100 Yard Breastroke

We round out the night with the 100 yard breaststoke. In the closest race of the meet, Metea’s Jedderick Gamilla beats out Norths Owen Jacobs by point 04 seconds. The mustang wins with a time of 1:01.47.

As for the meet as a whole, Naperville Central reigns supreme in the DVC with 251 points with Waubonsie in second and Naperville North in third.

