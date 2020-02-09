DuPage Valley Conference Boys Diving Meet 2.7.20

Neuqua Valley hosting the first part of the DuPage Valley Conference boys swimming and diving meet as all area divers use this as preparation for sectionals at Metea Valley in two weeks.

The Divers

Naperville North’s Cole McBride opening up the first round with an inward pike dive. Smooth entrance in to the water earns him 34 points to begin the night.

Another Huskie, Joseph Sciabica, also in the first round performs a one and one half somersault pike. He comes out of the water with 31 points which helps him finish second in the meet with 259.45 points.

Another inward pike dive performed nicely, this time by Naperville Central’s Chase Coudreaut. That skills earns him 34 points and he would finish third with a total of 221.6 points total.

Waubonsie’s Max Bukala off the board next, executing a one somersault half twist free. He makes a great dive for 26.5 points helping him to fourth place on the night with 198.9 points

Another Warrior, Max Strater, diving in next. He performs a reverse somersault tuck for his final five. The judges away him 24.5 points which helps him to finish 5th place overall.

Metea’s Vince Wronski is the highest scoring mustang of the night. He does a reverse somersault tuck and finishes in 7th with 171.3 points.

Best diver on the night though would belong to Huskie Cole McBride. He’s execution of a forward one and one half somersault pike helps him to 279.45 total points and first place in the DVC.

