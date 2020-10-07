Dual Discipline Benefits Athletes; Pairing Extracurricular Activities

Dual disciplines benefit not only the individual student, but the academic environment as a whole. We examine a study that proves the correlation in our featured subject, presented by Edward Elmhurst Health.

This week we're looking at, not only student-athletes, but all high school students engaging in extracurricular activities.

This week we’re looking at, not only student-athletes, but all high school students engaging in extracurricular activities.

Research on Extracurricular Activities

Academics from Sacred Heart, DePaul and Columbia University published a fascinating paper in 2016 detailing the effects school sponsored activities have on students.

Stay with me, stay with me… enjoy the puppy, look, a puppy! You’ve got 2 more seconds to look at the puppy… okay?

Their sample size was 15 thousand students across 11 states and included a diverse data set that took gender, age and race into account.

The findings aren't exactly shocking, but they are VERY telling.

Benefits Add Up

To simplify the study, wading through some of the technical jargon, it surmised that participation in sports, clubs or the arts benefits not only the individual but also the entire academic environment.

And… students who participated in almost every combination of those three exemplified increased school connectedness, stronger feelings of adult support in addition to peer support.

That is to say, while participating in sports is great – and 44% of high school students in America are in fact student athletes – taking part in the performing arts or participating in the variety of clubs offered by schools rounds out a constructive prep experience.

The paper even dives into the social benefits of mixing sports with clubs or the arts by saying:

Social Component

“Extracurricular activities link students to other school peers, and the more time students spend in an activity, the more likely they are to develop connections and draw friends from the activity”

Concrete affirmation that swimming laps and planning student government events or swinging a softball bat and rocking out on drums or even playing football and dancing will produce the optimal high school experience.

And best of all, you’ll likely score higher than Carol Baskins.

