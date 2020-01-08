Dowling Catholic vs. Benet Academy Girls Basketball 1.4.20

Benet Academy coming off a third place finish in the Montini Holiday Tournament is back at home with a big test in front of them

That test is the Dowling (DOULING) Catholic Maroons from Iowa… a team that finished as a State qualifier last year

First Half

The Maroons showing why… Cailtin Clark misses the 3 but Dowling gets the offensive board… and then Grace Gaber is there for a 3 pointer…11-7 Maroons

DC also making noise on defense Caitlin Clark gets the steal and lay in. Start of a big night for the Iowa commit

2nd quarter… Red Wings with the ball… Brooke Schramek gets the and-1 shot to go! Free throw is good… 23-10 Maroons early in the 2nd quarter

27-18 Wings still fighting… Lexi Moriarty hits a 3 point cut the Maroon lead to 6… 27-21

Just before the half, the score sits 29-23 DC. Clark misses the J, but Lexi Boles is there for the put back buzzer beater. 31-23 Maroons at the break.

Second Half

Third Quarter, Kendall Holmes bounces into a shot and hits a 3… BA down just 5… 31-26

Few Possessions later Holmes feeds to Allison Forney and she sinks a critical three pointer… suddenly it’s 33-32 Maroons

But.. the Maroon D at it again Caitlin Clark gets another swipe and goes for the layup… 35-32 Dowling Catholic

Score now sits 42-33 DC… Holmes had 23 points on the night, and here is 2 of them… deficit still at 7.

44-35 DC… Clark said whatever you can do I can do better… gets the buzzer beater to end the 3rd quarter, 47-35 heading to the fourth

BA still trying to chip away… Broke Schramek also had 23 points with a pair of them coming in transition.. 47-40 DC

However, Clark and the Maroons too much… the star player with 36 Points on the night… Maroons win 69-58