Digging Emma Bludgen and her Amazing Effort

We head to Metea Valley for this Play of the Week where Mustang setter Emma Bludgen showed off some fantastic defense against Waubonsie Valley. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Warriors looking to return, the spike is deflected and look at Emma Bludgen digging it out with one arm. That’s not all. Waubonsie sends it back, and it’s Bludgen again with a dig. A great volley by both teams and you thought it was over? No because here she comes again with another dig. Are you kidding me? That leads to a spike that goes long. Metea is all hyped up and rightfully so. Just unreal effort by the senior.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.