DeKalb vs. Waubonsie Valley Football 04.03.21

Waubonsie Valley football is hoping a week two win over Metea Valley could lead to a flourishing finish but are met by a talented and deep DeKalb team.

It’s a sunny afternoon as the 1-1 Warriors of Waubonsie Valley honor their seniors and host the 1-0 DeKalb Barbs. Waubonsie coming off of a 26-24 win over Metea Valley as DeKalb had their week 2 game against Naperville North cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.

5 minutes in and the pass is received by Luke Pettaway but he is stripped of the ball by Dekalb’s Tanner Macdonald and the ball is recovered by Aiden Sisson

Dekalb with a 2nd and 10, ball on the 16 yard line. The rock handed to Tucker Ikens who runs in the 1st td of the game late in the first quarter.

First possession of the 2nd quarter and Dekalb has a 1st and 10 at the 6 and once again Trenton Kyler hands off to Tucker Ikens who runs in his 2nd TD of the night. 14-0 D 8:44 2nd.

Waubonsie ball on the 27 as Sean Clinton gets the handoff and is hit hard and fumbles the ball on the play and it is recovered by Dekalb’s Michael Robinson. 14-0 D 8:24 2nd.

After causing the turnover, Dekalb has the ball in field goal position on the 4th down as Ethan Tierney kicks the 27 yard field goal. Dekalb now up 17-0. 5:12 2nd.

With time winding down in the 1st half Waubonsie’s Nathan Pappas is looking for an outlet as he finds Tyler Helbing in the endzone for the TD. WV miss the 2 point conv. 17-6 Halftime.

Just under 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter as Dekalb has a 1st and 10 on the 10 as Kyler hands off to Toriano Tate who bullies his way through the crowd for the Barbs TD. 24-6 D 3:41 3rd.

Starting the 4th quarter, Dekalb QB Trenton Kyler jukes out the defense and carries the ball for a 17 yard gain. 24-6 D 11:00 4th.

On the same drive Dekalb has the ball on the 1 yard line as Trenton Kyler pushes his way into the endzone extending DeKalbs lead. 31-6 10:25 4th.

Under 9 minutes to play, WV has a 1st and 10 on the 34 as Nathan Pappas hands off to Jabron Lee for the 34 yard TD run. WV still down 31-12 as the 2 point conversion is missed. 8:47 4th.

Waubonsie looking for one last chance as the ball is fumbled by Charles Hobbs and is picked up by Talen Tate who gets the Barbs possession with a minute left in the game as Kyler takes a knee and finishes off the game for Dekalb with a 31-12 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

