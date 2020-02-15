DeKalb vs Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball 2.14.20

Waubonsie Valley hosting DeKalb for a DVC showdown with regionals just two weeks away. Waubonsie holds one more win than DeKalb but the Barbs defeated WV 66-57 last time these two team squared off.

First Half

In the first minute of action the Barbs get things going right away when Avery Medina finds Zach Russell outside who sinks the 3.

With 1 minute remaining in the 1st quarter, Warrior Caleb Brackett comes up with the ball and gets the 2 points, he misses the and 1. 6-2 Dk.

42 seconds left on the clock now and Warrior Tyler Helbing feeds the pass to Marcus Skeete who lays in 2 points bringing the Warrior within 3. 7-4.

With timing running out in 1 Dekalbs Zach Russell receives the ball in 3 point territory and sinks it right at the buzzer. 10-6 barbs at the end of 1.

Second quarter action now…Getting the ball on top of the arc is Dekalbs Joseph Owens who drives past 4 warrior defenders and scores the lay up Barbs extend their lead 15-9.

Good passing all around from the Warriors until the ball finds the hands of Adri Malushi who sinks the 3 pointer. Warrior within 1. 17-16.

Second Half

Third quarter now, Weaving in and out of the Warrior defense is Dekalbs Avery Medina who lays up 2 points for the Barbs. 26-24 DeKalb.

Taking away the ball from Dekalbs Avery Medina is WVs Marcus Skeete who drives in all alone and lays up 2 more points for the warriors extending their lead. 32-26

Isaiah Smith Receives the ball from Skeete who sinks the 3 pointer giving the Warriors an 8 point lead.

After a failed 3 point attempt, Dekalbs Joseph Owens picks up the rebound and scores the double right at the end of the 3rd, he misses the and 1. 41-33 WV at the End of 3rd.

Adri Malushi sinks another three with 5 and a half minutes to play. WV extends their lead 48-34.

Trying to bring Dekalb back into the game with just under 4 minutes left is Avery Medina sinking another 3 pointer. 51-39 Waubonsie Valley 4th 3:52.

With a cross-court pass by Marcus Skeete he finds Adri Malushi all alone who will put in the 2 points and wrap the game up for WV, winning 61-44.

