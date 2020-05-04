Dear Seniors: A Message From Coaches to Athletes

With the cancellation of spring sports and the rest of the high school year, some coaches want to reach out to their athletes and offer some words to help them through this tough time. Listen to their message, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Coaches included in the message:

Heather Shild: North Badminton, Kris Kalivas: Metea Softball, Tamara Burke: Central Badminton, Trudy Benorth: Neuqua Tennis, Joe Moreau: Neuqua Soccer, Bryan Acevedo: Waubonsie Baseball, Dan Iverson: North Track & Field, Jim Chiappetta: North Baseball, Ed Watson: Central Soccer, Char Petersen: Metea Track & Field, Jerry Kedziora: North Softball, Jeffrey Steinberg: Benet Volleyball, Chris Arthurs: North Track & Field, Mike Stock: Central Baseball, Nate Bornancin: North Volleyball, Steve Goletz: North Soccer, Valeria Wood: Waubonsie Softball, Nick Benson: Neuqua Badminton, Gerard O’Coner: Benet Soccer, Joshua Maluta: Neuqua Lacrosse, Mike Kennedy: Neuqua Track & Field, Brian Quick: Benet Track & Field, Erich Mendoza: Neuqua Volleyball, Kevin Rafferty: Waubonsie Track & Field, Fred Greedwood: Metea Track & Field, Steven Stack: Central Track & Field, Dave Gowing: Waubonsie Track & Field, Christina Chrencik: Neuqua Softball, James Thorton: Neuqua Baseball, Roger Strausberger: Central Volleyball, Martin Bell: North Water Polo.

