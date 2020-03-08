De La Salle vs Benet Academy Boys Basketball 3.6.20

Benet Academy Basketball hosting De La Salle in the Benet 3A regional championship. The Meteors defeated Lindblom while the Redwings and senior Colin Crothers took down Vocational to earn a spot in the finals.

First Quarter

Midway through the first, Benet down 4-3. Redwings attacking the Meteors zone with the long ball as Jack Prock puts BA in front 6-4.

Redwings on the run as Matt Reid grabs the missed shot and goes all the way in with the eurostep lay in. 8-4 Benet.

De La Salle hanging in there as Josh Thornton takes the pass from Joshua Holmes and gets the left handed layup to go, cutting the Benet lead to 10-8.

Prock with an open look for the three, Colin Crothers and the Redwings crashing the boards well in this one as Benet pushes the lead to 14-10.

Second Quarter

More long distance shooting for the Redwings as Jack Prock finds Sam Hennessy who buries one from the corner. 19-10 Benet in the 2nd quarter.

De La Salle not going away, Kalyl (Kahlil?) Paylor drives and gets his shot to go plus the foul. Meteors down six.

De La Salle in the midst of a big run, Abnar Muhammad with a drive and finish, plus the foul. Meteors take a lead thanks to a 13-0 run.

Near the end of the first half, Colin Crothers passes out to Jack Prock who hits another big three. Redwings tie the game at 25 heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

Coming out of the break, BA looks to feed it down low to Crothers as he puts his team back in front with the lay up.

Next time down the floor, Tyler Van Ekeren drives and kicks to Prock for his third triple of the night. Redwings up five 30-25.

De La Salle on the run, Abnar Muhammad goes all the way in and gets the floater to fall, Meteors down 34-32.

Fourth Quarter

Early in the 4th, Crothers padding the lead with a lefty lay in, plus the foul. Redwings go back up by five 39-34.

Later in the quarter, Matt Reid can’t get the layup to go, but Colin Crothers with just the right spin on the tip. BA up by 6.

Under three minutes to play, Redwings looking to chew some clock, Colin Gillespie gets the pass in the corner and knocks down the monster three pointer. Benet goes up by nine, timeout De La Salle.

Benet so strong on the boards all night long, Crothers snares the miss and takes off down the court, in his final home game and a great four year career, the senior caps off the regional championship win with a spinning layup. A game high 23 for Crothers as the Redwing faithful celebrates. Benet moves on to face Hinsdale South in the sectional semis.

