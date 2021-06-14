Daanyal Saeed and Blake Roegner Win State

Daanyal Saeed and Blake Roegner combine forces to take down competitors every step of their way on their way to a state title.

Let’s go to state tennis for our boys play of the week as Daanyal Saeed and Blake Roegner place themselves in Central lore. The fiery pair crush the competition and roll through the bracket, advancing to the finals and winning the state title. The Redhawks flying high and earn NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The performance places the duo in exclusive company in the local area and continues Naperville Central’s recent dominance at the state meet. The pairing is fired up with both winning their first title.

