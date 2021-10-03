Cross Sinks Long Putt After Lengthy Delay

Neuqua Valley’s Alec Cross drills a putt that sits on the edge of the hole for a few moments before finally dropping in to make our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Play of the Week features Neuqua’s Alec Cross pulling off one of the wildest putts we’ve seen this season in the Metea Valley Regional. On the final hole, he’s got a long putt…..and it stops right on the edge of the hole. As you can tell, Cross is in disbelief. He comes up just short….or does he? Somehow, it falls in after a lengthy delay. Wow! Let’s take another look. Watch the ball. That’s unbelievable and it would save birdie for the Wildcat to secure second place as an individual, and helps Neuqua win the team championship.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.